Manny Machado drops 2-word reaction to San Diego FC's historic feat in MLS

Amid the ongoing spring training, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is also keeping tabs on other sports in the city. This includes watching the season-opening Major League Soccer game of his team, San Diego FC, against LA Galaxy on Sunday.

San Diego FC won the game 2-0, marking their first win in franchise history after coming into existence from this season onward in MLS. Striker Andres Dreyer scored the first goal in the 52nd minute, thanks to an assist from Hirving Lozano. Dreyer scored the second goal as well in added time, thanks to an assist from Tomás Ángel Gutiérrez.

Machado took to social media to celebrate the win, posting the team in celebration mode. He shared a two-word reaction:

"FIRST WIN!!!!!!"

Manny Machado is part of the ownership group of Dan Dickinson (founding partner and CEO of the Right to Dream Group) & Co., who owns the MLS expansion team, San Diego FC.

Manny Machado goes the yard in Padres' first spring training game

During the San Diego Padres spring training opener against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, Manny Machado hit the ball for the distance, taking southpaw Jhonathan Díaz deep over the center field for a two-run homer. It was a 428-foot home run at Peoria Stadium in Peoria, Arizona.

Machado had another plate appearance before he exited the ballgame.

Machado heads into the 2025 season with high expectations from fantasy pundits. After slashing .275/.325/.472 with 29 homers and 105 RBIs in 2024, his 2025 projected stats have an uptick.

He is projected to hit with a .270 batting average while adding 30 home runs and 90 RBIs and around 8-10 stolen bases, according to Sports Grid.

Manny Machado also earned plaudits from his former manager, Dave Roberts. While the LA Dodgers manager didn't enjoy Machado throwing the ball at him during the 2024 clash, he understands it since they both are fierce competitors.

“You’re in an intense series,” Roberts said this week, via Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “He’s going to do whatever he can to do to help his team win, and I’m going to do the same. I love him like a son, and that’ll never change, but we’re both competitors.”

The Padres and the Dodgers will have several high-octane clashes throughout the 2025 season as both hope to win the NL West by the end of the regular season.

