The San Diego Padres have gotten off to a bit of a rocky start. In the offseason, they generated a ton of hype with the team they were bringing to the field in 2023. Many picked them to run away with the National League West, but that hasn't happened.

Heading into Friday, the Padres find themselves as a .500 team with a record of 19-19. They are in third place in the division, four games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and one game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The San Diego Padres have struggled to generate consistent offense. They are ranked 26th in the league in team batting average. Teams like Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers have a better team batting average than them. This has left many fans to question if the team has the right approach at the plate.

"We feel we can beat everybody. I just feel like it might not be the right approach mentally or the right level of aggression, or like we're too comfortable" said Manny Machado on the team's approach.

In today’s Padres Daily: Examining the need for urgency in May

Star slugger Manny Machado feels the team needs a shift in their approach. He wants to see the team be more aggressive at the plate.

Machado knows the talent on this team is far better than what they have shown. The Padres have guys that can put runs on the board throughout their lineup. They just need to show it.

Machado isn't the only player looking for a change. Manage Bob Melvin has been fed up with the team's struggles and is looking for more out of the club. He became animated in the postgame press conference after their loss to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

San Diego Padres are a much better team than what they have shown

The San Diego Padres are loaded with talent. Their core of Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Xander Bogaerts puts others to shame.

The Padres' other players would be stars on other teams. Take Jake Cronenworth, for example. He's largely gets forgotten about in this star-studded lineup.

Not only is the lineup full of stars, but their pitching staff is also great too. Yu Darvish is one of the best pitchers when he's on, and Blake Snell would be an ace for many teams.

The San Diego Padres need to get it going before they dig themselves a deep hole that they can't climb out of.

