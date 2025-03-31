Manny Machado gives his take on Yankees’ ‘torpedo’ bat following home run spree

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres made it four wins in four after a 5-0 shoutout win against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday to sweep the National League rivals.

Manny Machado, who was miked up during the game, was asked about New York Yankees hitters using custom 'torpedo' bats this season. The Yankees set the MLB record for most home runs after the first three games of the season with 15 dingers.

The Padres superstar shared he was unaware of the custom bats but said he would like to try them after learning about the Yankees' home run spree to start the season.

"They should send a few [torpedo bats] over here if they're gonna be hitting homers like that," Machado told the ESPN crew.

Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe are reportedly using the 'torpedo' bats that has more wood near the label. Chisholm Jr. added two home runs to his tally with the new bat during the Yankees' 12-3 win on Sunday to sweep the Brewers.

According to reports, veteran Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton also used the custom bat last year.

Manny Machado dismissed injury concerns after Saturday's early exit

There was uncertainty over Manny Machado's place in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Braves as the All-Star slugger exited Saturday's game with a calf related issue.

However, it wasn't anything serious as Machado said it was just cramps in his right leg, commending his manager's decision.

“I think Shildty did the right thing there, just taking me out, precautionary stuff, maybe keeping it from being something worse,” Machado said. “It was just a little cramp. I’ve felt stuff like that before. It’s not a big deal, nothing too concerning.”

Machado started Sunday's game after overcoming the injury scare and helped the team with an RBI double. He went 1-4 against the Braves in the series finale while Fernando Tatis Jr. led the team by driving in two runs, going 2-3 on Sunday.

While the Padres hitters did their job, it sstartedpitcher Nick Pivetta ,who tied down the Braves from the mound. Pivetta, who signed a four-year, $55 million deal with San Diego in February, went scoreless across seven innings, allowing just one hit, the only hit from the Braves, in a dominant pitching performance.

