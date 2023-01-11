Manny Machado Hometown: Where was the San Diego Padres star born?

Manny Machado has been one of the best players in the MLB for a long time. The 2022 NL MVP finalist took his play to another level last season, attracting the attention of fans from across the league.

Manny Machado started his MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles, who drafted him third overall in 2010 out of Brito Miami Private School. Machado made four All-Star appearances and won two Golden Glove Awards in seven seasons with the Orioles.

In 2018, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he spent only half a season before deciding to sign with the San Diego Padres the following season.

Although many originally found themselves under the impression that Machado was Dominican, he was born and raised in the Miami suburb of Hialeah, Florida. Both his parents come from the Dominican Republic.

Since signing a 10-year deal worth $300 million with the San Diego Padres in 2019, the 30-year old third baseman has been extremely impressive. Machado had the second-best season of his career in 2022, hitting 32 home runs and 102 RBIs.

While many were expecting these numbers to be good enough for Machado to win the first MVP Award of his career, it wasn't quite enough. He finished second in MVP voting behind St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt.

Machado is married to Yainee Alonso, the sister of Tampa Bay Rays star Yonder Alonso. The Alonsos were Cuban defectors and met Machado when they arrived in the Miami area.

In the offseason, he resides with Yainee in their homes in Coral Gables, Florida. During the regular season, the two stay in their residence in Coronado, California, a suburb of San Diego, where Manny is set to play until at least the end of the decade.

San Diego Padres hope for another massive season out of Manny Machado

Energized by their 2022 playoff run that led them all the way to the NLCS, San Diego Padres fans will likely be pumped for the 2023 season.

In addition to Manny Machado, fans seem excited to see rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. in action. Tatis Jr. is winding up a 80-game suspension that the MLB placed on him last season for alleged PED use.

The San Diego faithful will hope the duo can lead them to another fruitful season.

