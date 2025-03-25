Manny Machado makes bold claim that baseball players outrank other athletes on the golf course

Manny Machado is one of the many baseball players who love to take their game to the golf course. He spent his offseason hitting the links before the start of another grueling MLB season.

Machado, who is the all-time home run leader for San Diego, produces the same power on the golf course. He teamed up with Callaway Golf last month, who posted a video of him driving a golf ball deep with his new Elyte driver.

With that swing, there is no denying that Machado could hold his own on the golf course. He can drive the ball with impressive power and straighter than most. The slugger recently posted on his Instagram, looking to debate anyone who did not believe baseball players made the best golfers:

"Opening week! Baseball players are the best golfers out of athletes from other sports—agree or disagree?"

This is an idea that many baseball players believe is true. It does not take much for a hitter to figure out the correct golf grip and translate their power in the batter's box to the tee box.

Baseball players are also likely to handle the difficulties that reside in golf better than others. Golf and baseball are considered two of the hardest sports on the planet, both being rooted in constant failure and little success.

What other MLB players were known to hit the links outside Manny Machado?

San Diego Padres - Manny Machado (Photo via IMAGN)

Manny Machado is not the first or the last baseball player to profess their love for golf. It is a game that is easy on the body while still allowing people to be competitive.

MLB players play 162 regular-season games, so they cannot do a whole lot during the offseason. However, with little damage being done and little walking being done.

Justin Verlander was known for his love of golf. He has been seen on the golf course quite a bit over his career and has stated that he holds a 4 handicap.

Another baseball player who was known for his golf game was former Minnesota Twins slugger Joe Mauer. While he swung a consistent bat in the big leagues, he also swung a consistent club on the golf course with an 11 handicap.

Last but not least has to be Mike Trout. He hit a missile off the tee at Top Golf in 2023 in a video that went viral. At the very least, maybe Trout could enter a Long Drive competition after his baseball career comes to a close.

