Manny Machado makes his Real Madrid vs Barcelona allegiance clear

Manny Machado is a passionate soccer fan, a sport he now has a vested interest in after joining the ownership group of Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation to become the minority owner of San Diego FC. This soccer club is an expansion team in Major League Soccer (MLS) that began play in 2025.

On Sunday, the Padres' third baseman shared where his loyalties lie in one of the most storied rivalries in world football: Barcelona versus Real Madrid. Machado reflected on his soccer journey in a candid interview with MLB Network.

"I mean, it's—you know—obviously, my love for soccer started when I got to pro baseball. When I started hanging out with you, you kind of introduced me to Madrid, and I kind of wanted to be the opposite. So, I went to the best team—which is Barcelona." (12:27 onwards)

Manny Machado reveals his journey to MLS ownership with San Diego FC

Manny Machado is in San Diego for the long term, thanks to the 11-year, $350 million contract he signed which will keep him through the 2033 season. In the same conversation with MLB Network, Machado revealed how the ownership opportunity with MLS arose.

"A few years later, my agent hit me up saying, 'Hey, MLS is going to start blowing up here. There might be some expansion opportunities that we might want you to get into,'" Machado said. "Obviously, they knew my love for the game. Talks just continued with my agent and other people—other investors—and then, you know, we come to San Diego. I signed a long-term contract here."

Machado also shed light on the conversation when he learned that San Diego was going to be approved to become an expansion team in the MLS.

"We’re like, 'Whoa, okay. So, what do they want to talk about?' And they’re like, 'Well, they want you to be a part owner, be involved, and help grow this.' And I was like, 'I’m 100% in. No questions asked. I want to be in.'

"You guys know my love for the game and how much I love soccer. But at the end of the day, I signed up to come to San Diego to help the community, build my brand, build the city up as much as I can, and help the city grow. To be a part of that—right there—was just incredible for me. A huge accomplishment."

Manny Machado is currently the only MLB player who is active and also a part-owner of a professional team in the US.

