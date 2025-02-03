Manny Machado opens up on fatherhood; Jackson Merrill links it to power gains

San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is one of the most hard-hitting sluggers in the league and has arguably been the face of the franchise since signing for the team in 2019.

Machado is married to Yainee Alonso, sister of former MLB player Yonder Alonso. Machado and Yainee have been married since 2014 and the couple welcomed their first child, a son, in April 2024.

During the Padres FanFest at Petco Park, Machado opened up on how fatherhood has impacted his life and his mindset on the diamond. He said (8:50 onwards):

"Honestly, life changes. I mean, it makes baseball a little bit more fun; you don't take it as seriously. It kind of sounds weird in a way but those 0 for 4, it really doesn't matter. I mean, as long as the team wins, you get to go home to your son and be happy, you see things differently in life."

Machado's young Padres teammate Jackson Merrill, who had a breakthrough year in his rookie season in 2024, attributed the six-time All-Star's fatherhood to his hitting power.

"I didn't really think he could hit the ball any harder until he had a kid," quipped Merrill.

Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill expected to carry offense after lack of offseason signings

The Padres have not done much in terms of strengthening the roster, with controversy surrounding the ownership. The NL West team that made a run through to the NLDS last season has also seen players like Ha-Seong Kim, Tanner Scott and Jurickson Profar depart in the offseason.

Machado made his feelings known about the team's offseason:

"Are we disappointed we haven't made any moves? Yeah," Machado said. "I think as a team, you look up there, and you're a little disappointed that we let some of the guys that were a core group here go elsewhere."

However, Jackson Merrill is not too concerned by the team's lack of off-season signings and is confident of another strong season with the team in 2025. Merrill also shared that he looks up to Machado in the clubhouse, saying:

"He's kept me humble, that's for sure. Being my big brother, you know. I got a brother who's 33 years old and I kind of see the same qualities in him that I see in Manny. He respects me, but also, he's going to be tough on me and make sure I'm doing my job, just like everybody else in our clubhouse."

Both Merrill and Machado will have to shoulder the offensive responsibilities along with Fernando Tatis Jr. after Profar signed for the Atlanta Braves last month after his career-best season with the Padres in 2024.

