Manny Machado predicts biggest key to Padres' success this season, and it's not Fernando Tatis Jr. or Jackson Merrill's offensive production

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado sounded confident about his team heading into the 2025 season, but the reason isn't just limited to big names. While he acknowledged immense production expectations from the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill, he believes defense will play a key role in the team's success.

On Sunday, Machado talked with reporters, where he discussed one of the key elements that will help them do well in 2025.

"Biggest thing is, man, just keep playing as a team," Machado said. "You know, I think if we handle the baseball, if we play solid team defense, team baseball like we did last year—moving guys over—I think the biggest key for us is going to be defense."

Machado expects a big year for several of his teammates.

"Offensively, I think we're going to have a good year, right? We have Ty coming back healthy, myself, Bogey’s going to have a big year, and obviously Jackson, we’re going to rely on him as well," Machado added.

However, the defense was where he relied most upon.

"But I think defense is going to be the key for us," Machado said. "With our pitching staff and how we pitch, we have to use Petco to our advantage. If we clean up that defense and become a top-tier defensive team, I think that’s going to take us a long way."

Manny Machado to return Tuesday for spring training game

After missing Friday's spring training game, Manny Machado, struggling with a back injury, is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. According to Rotoballer, Machado engaged himself in defensive drills on Sunday, which means he's making progress towards the return. The report also states that the injury is not significant and that it won't hamper the regular season.

Last season, Machado played 152 games, highlighting his durability. With good offseason preparations, unlike last year, Machado aims to do well in 2025.

"Not having that last year was kind of tough, you know," Machado said. "Battling through rehab, dealing with the ups and downs of pain in the elbow—I couldn’t really do a lot of things.

"So, you know, having a good offseason this year, getting into a normal spring training, and being out there with the team for fundamental work—it’s been fun to do. And I think it's always special when you have a healthy spring."

While the Padres have lost some key assets this offseason, most of their core remains intact as they will likely keep up with the stacked NL West field.

