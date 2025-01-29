Manny Machado's impressive feat earns 4-word reaction from super trainer Nick Soto

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was seen working out with his fitness trainer, Nick Soto. The Padres had a great season last year, making it to the postseason but falling short of winning the major title. Nevertheless, Machado is working on his physique during the offseason.

Soto shared the Instagram story of Machado lifting weights in the gym, praising him for his achievement. Machado could lift 225 pounds, and Soto was impressed by his progress.

"Oh we're at 225?!?!," Nick Soto captioned the IG story.

Manny Machado shows progress in the gym, and trainer Nick Soto reacts. Source - Instagram/@nicksoto_performance

Machado was born and raised in Miami, Florida, and played for the Florida International University before moving to the Baltimore Orioles, becoming the third overall pick in the 2010 MLB draft. In 2012, he made his MLB debut with the Orioles and currently plays for the San Diego Padres.

He has now become the face of the franchise. During the offseason, he hasn't missed a day of workout as he looks forward to a better run in 2025.

Padres star Manny Machado is on his way to building an all-time MLB career

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is a two-time Gold Glove award winner and is a six-time All-Star. Machado has been paving his path to the Hall of Fame with every season, posting a .279/.338/.488 slash line with 363 doubles and 342 home runs in 7,517 plate appearances.

The 2025 season could be a memorable one for Machado, as he's only eight home runs away from 350 career homers. He's 100 hits away from the 2000 hits club and nine away from 1,000 runs.

Machado entered the league at the age of 19, and the third baseman ranks 16th and leads at 57.8 bWAR in the third position.

