Manny Machado's sister Yasmine gives 2-word reaction after the Padres star got his 2024 Silver Slugger hardware

Before Saturday night's game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, San Diego Padres stars Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill were presented with their Silver Slugger Awards for 2024.
On Sunday, the Padres' social media channel added shots of Machado and other teammates' photoshoot with their respective hardware.
"Proud to celebrate our 2024 Silver Sluggers 👏" the post read.
Machado's sister, Yasmine, reposted them on her social media as she beamed with pride over her brother's achievement.
"So proud," she wrote.
In the process of earning his second career Silver Slugger award, he batted .263/.325/.472 with 29 home runs, 105 RBI and 163 hits in 2024. He also won the Silver Slugger award in 2020, when he batted .278/.347/.489 with 28 home runs and 106 RBIs.
It was Jackson Merrill's first Silver Slugger award, which came in his rookie season. Last year, Merrill batted .292/.326/.500 along with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs. He became the first rookie in Padres history to get selected for the All-Star game and finished the year coming second to Paul Skenes in the NL Rookie of the Year race.
Manny Machado specially asked for hitting coach to present him award
Padres hitting coach Victor Rodriguez and his staff were asked by Manny Machado to hand out the Silver Slugger award to him and his teammates.
“I love that our hitting coaches are going to present the awards. Those are the guys who give their blood, sweat and tears and take zero credit," Padres manager Mike Shildt said. "They do their jobs and they do them very well. It’s nice for them to be a part of that ceremony with Manny and Jackson. It was first class by Manny to suggest that.”
Shildt also spoke about how both Jackson Merrill and Machado deserved the honor.
“The Silver Slugger is a fantastic honor,” Shildt added. “Any time you get something from your peers, it basically means more than anything else. Rightfully, those guys were recognized. Jackson, clearly had a great year. Manny did what Manny does."
Thanks in large part to Merrill and Machado, the Padres hold the best record in the majors (13-3). They are set to face the Chicago Cubs on Monday.