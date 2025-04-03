Manny Machado shares feelings about Jackson Merrill's $135,000,000 contract extension with Padres

Jackson Merrill earned an extension from the San Diego Padres on Wednesday with the shortstop-turned-center fielder signing a nine-year $135 million deal that will keep him at the club till 2034. This comes after he had a stellar All-Star rookie season and has been incorporated into the Padres lineup's core.

Jackson Merrill shot himself to relevancy right from the start of 2024 when he was added to the Opening Day roster as one of the outfielders. He hit .292 with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases, showcasing his all-around abilities. He finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting behind Paul Skenes.

Merrill was eligible for arbitration after the 2026 season and for free agency after the 2029 season. Thus, it is a beneficial contract for the Padres, who believe in the youngster to continue being one of the faces of the organization. The contract has a club option for the tenth year worth $30 million, which can turn into a player option if the 21-year-old finishes top five in the MLB MVP voting at any point in his career.

His teammate Manny Machado commented on the impressive number bagged by Merrill, saying:

"Happy he's going to be here for a long time. You know, we've got a nice little core group now, and adding our youngster to it just makes it more exciting for this city and for this ball club."

Merrill will earn $809,500 for this year before earning $2.1 million in 2026, $7.1 million in 2027, $9.1 million in 2028 and $11.1 million in 2029. From 2030 to 2034, the Padres will pay him $21.1 million each.

Manny Machado praises Jackson Merrill's work ethic

As a shortstop turned center fielder, it took him some time to settle into things but Merrill balanced it all out with his hard work. Machado went all the way praising Jackson Merrill for the amount of work he has put in his game behind the scenes, saying:

"His work, man. I mean, this kid works his butt off every single day. Whether the moment’s too high or too low, he does the same thing every single day and continues to do it.

"He’s steady—Steady Eddy. It’s been impressive to watch. I love seeing him grow as a player and as a person. To see him continue to grow every single day and every single year—it’s going to be a fun ride."

Merrill has had yet another strong start to the 2025 season, hitting at .417 with eight RBIs and two home runs in 24 at-bats so far.

