Fernando Tatis Jr. faced disappointment as he was omitted from the National League All-Star Game 2023 roster by fans, players, and the Commissioner's Office.

This decision did not sit well with San Diego Padres third baseman, Manny Machado, who publicly criticized the voters for neglecting to include such an exceptional talent in the midsummer classic.

Moreover, Machado subtly suggested that factors beyond on-field performance may have influenced the decision.

During the player voting phase to complete the National League roster, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Nick Castellanos from the Philadelphia Phillies, and Tatis' teammate Juan Soto of the Padres received the endorsement of their fellow players.

Although the three outfielders chosen by player votes possess statistics that support their selection, Manny Machado suggested that Fernando Tatis Jr.'s omission from the All-Star Game roster is directly related to his previous use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Here's what Manny Machado had to say about Fernando Tatis Jr. being left off the National League All-Star team. "It's some BS that he's not there, but we all know that there's politics in this. It's not the right thing to do."Here's what Manny Machado had to say about Fernando Tatis Jr. being left off the National League All-Star team. https://t.co/4vVZh1s7wJ

"It's some BS that he's not there, but we all know that there's politics in this. It's not the right thing to do." - Manny Machado said in an interview.

Despite missing the early part of the 2023 season due to an 80-game suspension from 2022, Fernando Tatis Jr. showcased remarkable performances that arguably warranted an All-Star selection.

Tatis Jr., transitioning from shortstop to right field this year, boasted impressive statistics with a .280 batting average, 16 home runs and 41 RBIs over 64 games played.

Additionally, he holds the sixth position in the National League for fWAR (Wins Above Replacement), emphasizing his significant contribution to the team.

Has Fernando Tatis Jr. made it to an All-Star game before?

Before his absence in the 2022 season due to a PED suspension, Fernando Tatis Jr. held a prominent position as one of the notable figures in MLB.

His accomplishments included finishing third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, as well as securing fourth and third places in the NL Most Valuable Player voting in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Despite being widely adored by fans and being considered one of the game's most beloved players, Tatis Jr. has only participated in a single All-Star Game. This occurred in 2021, a season where he proceeded to lead the NL with an impressive 42 home runs.

