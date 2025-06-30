Manny Ramirez reveals how David Ortiz followed him around and became one of the best in the game 

Manny Ramirez had something to do with David Ortiz evolving into one of the best left-handed hitters in the game back in the day. The Boston Red Sox legend is a 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion.

On Sunday, Ramirez opened up about his close bond with fellow Red Sox legend, revealing how their early relationship helped shape Ortiz into one of the most feared hitters of his era.

During his appearance on MLB Network, Ramirez shared a behind-the-scenes look at the mentorship he offered Ortiz during the formative stages of his career.

"I remember I took him under my wing, you know. We used to go to the cage, he used to watch me hit," Ramirez said (14:29). "We were lifting together and doing a lot of stuff together. So he started learning the swing—and he became one of the best left-handed hitters in the game."

In the early 2000s, Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz formed an iconic one-two punch during the Red Sox’s golden years. The hitting duel helped Boston end its 86-year World Series drought in 2004.

David Ortiz keeps Manny Ramirez in high regards

David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez raised the Boston Red Sox to new heights. Between 2003 and 2007, they combined for 322 home runs and 983 RBIs. Ortiz led with 163 homers, Ramirez followed closely with 159.

Like Ramirez said on Sunday, he left quite an inspirational impression on the young Red Sox lad at the time, the left-handed hitter also acknowledged the same in November 2016.

"Manny is the best hitter I ever saw," Ortiz said of Ramirez in his Players Tribune column. "I learned everything from watching his work ethic. Manny wanted people to believe that he was lazy, that he didn't really care. That's how he spotted your weakness. He was a hunter. He wanted people not to take him seriously, especially other teams, especially the media."

The mentorship respect went both ways. Manny Ramirez had spoken highly of David Ortiz in September of the same year.

"David's been a mentor for me, for every guy coming up to the big leagues and even when we're in the big leagues," Ramirez said. "When you're young, you don't know. You're just going out there to have fun. But David loves to make sure that everybody's doing their thing the right way. He helps you see what's important. Even now, he's still my mentor every day."

Both men now hold revered places in Red Sox lore.

