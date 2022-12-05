Former MLB All-Star Manny Ramirez always made headlines during his 19-year career. Sometimes it was due to his antics off the field. The Hall of Fame candidate’s kleptomanic behavior was once detailed by Zack Meisel in a riveting piece for The Athletic.

Manny Ramirez had his locker constantly relocated by the clubhouse staff in the Cleveland Indians' locker room. This was due to complaints from teammates, particularly Jose Mesa.

“If a player were missing a piece of equipment or an element of his uniform, he would make a beeline for Manny’s locker. [It was] a graveyard of teammates’ belongings,” Meisel wrote.

"No layer was off-limits. If Manny suffered through a skid at the plate, he’d snatch an article of clothing—a T-shirt, socks, even underwear—from a teammate who was thriving.”

Despite making a lot of money during his career, Ramirez was known to be thrifty. Sharing one such experience, Meisel wrote:

“After a night of premium seafood and a few bottles of wine with teammates, he’d excuse himself to use the restroom when the bill arrived. And he’d never return.”

Manny Ramirez's talent and passion for the game was always apparent. It didn't appear that way due to his carefree demeanor on the field or around the clubhouse.

Manny Ramirez violated MLB's drug policy

Ramirez received a 50-game suspension in 2009 for breaching MLB's drug policy. He tested positive for human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), a fertility medication for women that is frequently used in conjunction with anabolic steroids.

Manny Ramirez violated the league's drug policy for a second time. He was handed a 100-game suspension in the spring of 2011. He opted to retire from baseball rather than serve the suspension.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Robert Mathis was suspended four games for taking Clomid, the same substance Manny Ramirez once was suspended for. Robert Mathis was suspended four games for taking Clomid, the same substance Manny Ramirez once was suspended for.

Ramirez made his MLB debut in 1993 and found success the following year. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting after hitting 17 homers and 60 RBIs in 91 games.

Ramirez became an All-Star for the first time in 1995. He also appeared in the postseason for the Indians from 1995-1999. Ramirez and the Indians reached the World Series in 1995 and 1997, but lost on both occasions.

Ramirez set the Indians' single-season record for RBIs with 165 in 1999. He signed an eight-year, $160 million contract with the Boston Red Sox following the 2000 season.

Ramirez and David Ortiz rose to the top of baseball's all-time offensive tandems while playing in Boston. Ramirez led the Red Sox to two World Series titles in 2004 and 2007.

