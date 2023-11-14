Manuel Margot Trade Rumors: Rays have reportedly discussed sending OF to multiple teams

Allow the Manuel Margot trade rumors to officially begin, as the Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly discussed sending him to "multiple teams" this month. The hot stove hasn't officially started yet, but teams have had and will continue to have discussions on players.

Evidently, that includes Manuel Margot. After the Rays fizzled out in the playoffs, they're looking at potentially changing a few things. That may end with Margot wearing a different uniform.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB reporter Jon Morosi reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Sources: Rays have discussed OF Manuel Margot in trade talks with multiple teams this month. Margot, 29, is under contract for 2024, with a team option for 2025. He posted an .839 OPS after returning from the injured list in September."

The team is often active in the trade market during the offseason. They've famously traded a lot of players after the season as the revolving door helps them keep their payroll down.

Margot is only making $9.5 million per season, but the Rays may be interested in using that money elsewhere if they can find a trade partner.

Rays considering trade of Manuel Margot

Historically, the Tampa Bay Rays often get the most out of a player before trading them away. This occurred when they traded Austin Meadows to the Detroit Tigers.

While he's likely to win another Cy Young this year, Blake Snell had a few tough years after he left the Rays and joined the San Diego Padres via trade. Nevertheless, teams are interested in Manuel Margot, who is ironically a former Padre.

Expand Tweet

There are several teams who could be interested. The New York Yankees desperately need an outfielder, so while an inter-division trade is less likely, they've probably spoken.

The Arizona Diamondbacks could also use another corner outfielder, and Margot would fit right in there. The Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Tigers and more make sense to trade.

Manuel Margot is in trade rumors

Morosi didn't say who was asking about the outfielder, but there are probably some of the above teams having discussions about a trade.