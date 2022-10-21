New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter retired from Major League Baseball in 2014. In the same year, the All-Star penned a candid essay about his last game for 'The Players’ Tribune', a news media company that he founded. Jeter wrote:

“Many of you saw me after that final home game, when the enormity of the moment hit me. I’m not a robot. Neither are the other athletes who at times might seem unapproachable. We all have emotions. We just need to be sure our thoughts will come across the way we intend.”

Jeter recently posted a couple of throwback pictures from his last game at Yankee Stadium.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Can’t believe it’s been 8 years since my last game at Yankee Stadium! Can’t believe it’s been 8 years since my last game at Yankee Stadium! https://t.co/pp6cJdaWH1

In an interview with 'Yes Network', Jeter relived his time with the Yankees and got nostalgic for the crazy fan following he enjoyed during his famed career.

“I don’t care how much success you have post-playing career. There’s nothing you can do or have fifty thousand people chanting your name. I really can’t think of another job or another profession in the world, so yeah, you miss it. I still hear it, sometimes, when I’m asleep.

Watch:

Throughout his 20-year MLB career, Jeter spent all of that time with the Yankees.

He held the position of league president and CEO for the Miami Marlins from September 2017 until February 2022.

Derek Jeter: Adored New York Yankees player

Jeter, a five-time World Series champion, is credited with helping the Yankees to their success in the late 1990s and early 2000s through his hitting, baserunning, fielding, and leadership.

His accomplishments include being chosen for 14 All-Star games, winning the Roberto Clemente Award, five Gold Glove Awards, and more. The Yankees retired his No. 2 jersey in 2017.

Jeter continued to flourish during the team's championship season from 1998 to 2000. He finished third in the American League (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award voting in 1998, had multiple career-high numbers in 1999, and won the MVP award for the All-Star Game and World Series in 2000.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. https://t.co/pMfNHOYWoc

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." – Derek Jeter

Jeter was unanimously voted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. He received 99.74% of the vote.

