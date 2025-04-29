Marcell Ozuna issues 5-word warning to hype Braves resurgent hot streak 

Atlanta Braves DH, Marcell Ozuna has been on the ascendency with his productive at-bats at the plate. After starting the season slowly, both Ozuna and Atlanta are currently on a high streak. The three-time All-Star has a .316 batting average, with five home runs, 11 RBIs, 1.030 OPS and 25 hits off 79 at-bats in 24 games this season.

Atlanta started the 2025 MLB campaign with a 0-7 record but since then has found its rhythm in both departments, winning three back-to-back series. They now have a 13-15 overall record, acquiring the third spot in the NL East standings. Atlanta is 6.5 games behind the division leaders, the New York Mets.

On Monday, Marcell Ozuna issued an advisory warning on social media for the rest of the teams in the league. He hyped up Atlanta's resurgent hot streak by dropping a five-word caption to the social media post. They are now 8-2 in their last 10 games in the 2025 season.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"Watch out for the Braves. "

Since losing back-to-back regular season series against the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays, the 2021 World Champions have bounced back with three straight series wins, which included a sweep against the Minnesota Twins and 2-1 victories against the Cardinals and Diamondbacks.

Ozuna leads the roster in batting average (.313) and OPS (1.030), while Sean Murphy leads the team in home runs (seven), 3B Austin Riley has the most RBIs (18) and hits (33) for Atlanta so far this campaign.

In the bullpen, 2024 NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, Raisel Iglesias and Daysbel Hernandez have been fairly decent with their outings on the mound.

Braves DH Marcell Ozuna hits monstrous 443-foot HR against Diamondbacks

Ozuna crushed a massive 443-foot home run in the top of the first inning against Merrill Kelly in Game 2 of the three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Arizona on April 26. He shared the video of the HR on social media, with a caption, that read:

"443’ MY GOODNESS."

The Braves won the contest 8-7 and sealed yet another series win. They have now opened a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, Colorado, and took Game 1 of the series, 6-3 on Monday night.

