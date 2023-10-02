Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Marcell Ozuna reflects on Braves' record-breaking season after tying Twins home run tally - "God gave us only a tie"

Marcell Ozuna reflects on Braves' record-breaking season after tying Twins home run tally - "God gave us only a tie"

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 02, 2023 05:57 GMT
Marcel Ozuna
Marcel Ozuna's multi-homer game helps Braves tie record for most home runs in a season

Atlanta Braves made history in their final game of the regular season despite a 10-9 loss against the Nationals on Sunday at Truist Park. The Braves tied the record for most home runs by a team in a season during their narrow loss.

It was Braves veteran slugger Marcell Ozuna who helped the team tie the record of 307 home runs in a season by the Minnesota Twins in 2019. Ozuna, who had a woeful start to his season, smoked his 40th homer of the campaign to help the Braves reach the milestone.

“We had a lot of success this year,” Ozuna said. “Thanks to God. We wanted to break the record, but God gave us only a tie. That’s an amazing season for each guy.”

Braves secured a sixth consecutive NL East title earlier last month, becoming the first MLB team to secure a postseason spot this season. They finished with a remarkable 104 wins in a record-breaking season.

The team's milestone home run tally came on the back of career-best performances from Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna Jr., the latter primed for the NL MVP title after a historic year.

Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Matt Olson help Braves to unprecedented feat

Acuna Jr. is the first player in MLB history to chart the unprecedented 40-70 club, as he finished with 41 home runs and a staggering 73 stolen bases.

Meanwhile, Olson broke the franchise record for most home runs in a season, smoking a career-best 54 home runs in a 139-RBI season for the Braves.

While the Braves offense terrified pitchers in the division, Spencer Strider tightened the defense with his remarkable season from the mound. The 24-year-old All-Star finished the season with 281 strikeouts, the most by any Braves player in the modern era.

“It’s been special to watch all of that,” Snitker said. “I’ve had a really good seat to watch all of it. It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Quick Links

Edited by Shamik Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...