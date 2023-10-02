Atlanta Braves made history in their final game of the regular season despite a 10-9 loss against the Nationals on Sunday at Truist Park. The Braves tied the record for most home runs by a team in a season during their narrow loss.

It was Braves veteran slugger Marcell Ozuna who helped the team tie the record of 307 home runs in a season by the Minnesota Twins in 2019. Ozuna, who had a woeful start to his season, smoked his 40th homer of the campaign to help the Braves reach the milestone.

“We had a lot of success this year,” Ozuna said. “Thanks to God. We wanted to break the record, but God gave us only a tie. That’s an amazing season for each guy.”

Braves secured a sixth consecutive NL East title earlier last month, becoming the first MLB team to secure a postseason spot this season. They finished with a remarkable 104 wins in a record-breaking season.

The team's milestone home run tally came on the back of career-best performances from Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna Jr., the latter primed for the NL MVP title after a historic year.

Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Matt Olson help Braves to unprecedented feat

Acuna Jr. is the first player in MLB history to chart the unprecedented 40-70 club, as he finished with 41 home runs and a staggering 73 stolen bases.

Meanwhile, Olson broke the franchise record for most home runs in a season, smoking a career-best 54 home runs in a 139-RBI season for the Braves.

While the Braves offense terrified pitchers in the division, Spencer Strider tightened the defense with his remarkable season from the mound. The 24-year-old All-Star finished the season with 281 strikeouts, the most by any Braves player in the modern era.

“It’s been special to watch all of that,” Snitker said. “I’ve had a really good seat to watch all of it. It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”