Marcell Ozuna's wife Genesis pens heartfelt message to $2,000,000-worth American actress

Marcell Ozuna's wife, Genesis, recently penned a heartwarming message to a popular American actress known for her work in Telenovela. The actress, who turned 46 yesterday, is a friend of Ozuna's wife.

Genesis had been married to the Atlanta Braves superstar since 2016. They had been in a relationship from their teenage years and are now proud parents to three children, a daughter and two sons.

On Monday, Ozuna's wife shared an Instagram story, a picture of actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez Nevárez, who has a net worth of $2,000,000 (according to Celebrity Net Worth). Here's what Genesis wrote in the story (translated from Spanish):

"Happy birthday, beautiful friend, may God fill you with abundant life and health so that you continue to fill everyone who truly knows you with love. I love you very much. Have a great time."

Marcell Ozuna's wife's Instagram story [Image Source - @genesisdeozuna on Instagram]

Born in California to Mexican parents, Nevarez rose to fame for her portrayal of Ana Rivera in El Rostro de Analía and as Elena Lafé in El fantasma de Elena. She was married to Cuban American actor William Levy from 2003 to 2024.

They got acquainted during their appearance on a reality show, Protagonistas de Novela. With Levy, Nevarez has two children, Christopher Alexander, who was born in 2006, and Kailey Alexander, who was born in 2010.

Marcell Ozuna's wife Genesis celebrates their daughter's quinceañera

Marcell Ozuna's oldest child, Yolgeissy, plays volleyball for the Miami Volleyball Academy. She recently turned 15, and Ozuna's wife shared videos of the birthday celebration.

Genesis revealed that her daughter wanted to eat a lot of things, and she agreed and took her to a good restaurant. On Saturday, she shared a video post on Instagram, capturing moments from the occasion. Genesis captioned the post (translated from Spanish):

"This was a long day and the quinceañera wanted a belly, lungs, ears and like a spoiled mother, I told her let's go to Mariluz's."

The Braves superstar commented on the post (translated from Spanish):

"That's good hahahahahahaha my princess God bless."

Screenshot of comments [Image Source - @genesisdeozuna on Instagram]

As for Marcell Ozuna's professional baseball career, his Atlanta Braves have had a nightmare start to the 2025 season. They have lost all six matches they have played as of yet, and are the only team without a win.

