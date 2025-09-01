  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Marcell Ozuna's wife Genesis steals spotlight in sleek two-piece white maxi dress during a scenic yacht vacation

Marcell Ozuna's wife Genesis steals spotlight in sleek two-piece white maxi dress during a scenic yacht vacation

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 01, 2025 15:20 GMT
Marcell Ozuna with his wife, Genesis Guzman, and kid.(Via Instagram)
Marcell Ozuna with his wife, Genesis Guzman, and kid (image credits: instagram/raymel_flores, viajes familiar)

Marcell Ozuna's wife, Genesis, shared a glimpse of her yacht vacation on Sunday. She posted a clip on her social media featuring her sleek two-piece long white dress. Genesis wore a bandeau-style strapless crop top that complemented the tropical yacht getaway. She paired it with a flowing high-waisted skirt, creating a chic yet classic two-piece effect.

Ad

The wife of the Atlanta Braves outfielder accessorized with a shell-inspired rope necklace wrapped, matching earrings and big sunglasses. In the background, the turquoise sea highlighted her dress.

Genesis tagged her husband and added the Spanish song "Que rica" by Alfoke Music.

"Dame pelo, dame actitud," Genesis wrote on Instagram.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She also shared Instagram stories where Ozuna grooved to the song and posed with her friends, Maximo Deris, Emmy Pilar Castro and Maxima Famila.

Marcell Ozuna&#039;s wife, Genesis, posing with her friends, Maximo Deris, shared on a social media platform.(image credits: instagram/genesisdeozuna)
Marcell Ozuna's wife, Genesis, posing with her friends, Maximo Deris, shared on a social media platform.(image credits: instagram/genesisdeozuna)
Marcell Ozuna&#039;s wife , Genesis, was posing with her friends, Maxima Famila,shared on a social media platform (image credits: instagram/genesisdeozuna)
Marcell Ozuna's wife , Genesis, was posing with her friends, Maxima Famila,shared on a social media platform (image credits: instagram/genesisdeozuna)
Marcell Ozuna&#039;s wife ,Genesis, enjoyed her Yacht vacation and posted on a social media platform (image credits: instagram/genesisdeozuna)
Marcell Ozuna's wife ,Genesis, enjoyed her Yacht vacation and posted on a social media platform (image credits: instagram/genesisdeozuna)

Marcell Ozuna's wife, Genesis, celebrates his 20th home run of the season

Marcell Ozuna's wife, Genesis, shared an Instagram post on Aug. 14, featuring her husband wearing his Braves uniform. The second slide was a clip of his hit and home run walk, where he gave high fives to Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies. The game was against the New York Mets on Aug. 13.

Ad
“Marcel Ozuna posted his #20 of the season and #295 of his career yesterday. Ozuna now has #9 20+ home run campaigns 🔥🎥(-@braves @thebigbear13ozuna @genesisdeozuna ) 🏟️ #HeroesOfTheGame #2025 Thanks to Tu Casa RD, the real estate agent of the Dominican Republic, where the ballers of the big leagues buy #dominicanosengrandesligas👉💪🔥⚾⭐🙏🇩🇴 🏘🏙 #TuCasaRD @tucasard," the caption read.

Marcell and Genesis tied the knot in 2016 and have three kids together.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications