Marcell Ozuna's wife Genesis steals spotlight in sleek two-piece white maxi dress during a scenic yacht vacation

Marcell Ozuna's wife, Genesis, shared a glimpse of her yacht vacation on Sunday. She posted a clip on her social media featuring her sleek two-piece long white dress. Genesis wore a bandeau-style strapless crop top that complemented the tropical yacht getaway. She paired it with a flowing high-waisted skirt, creating a chic yet classic two-piece effect.The wife of the Atlanta Braves outfielder accessorized with a shell-inspired rope necklace wrapped, matching earrings and big sunglasses. In the background, the turquoise sea highlighted her dress.Genesis tagged her husband and added the Spanish song &quot;Que rica&quot; by Alfoke Music.&quot;Dame pelo, dame actitud,&quot; Genesis wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also shared Instagram stories where Ozuna grooved to the song and posed with her friends, Maximo Deris, Emmy Pilar Castro and Maxima Famila.Marcell Ozuna's wife, Genesis, posing with her friends, Maximo Deris, shared on a social media platform.(image credits: instagram/genesisdeozuna)Marcell Ozuna's wife , Genesis, was posing with her friends, Maxima Famila,shared on a social media platform (image credits: instagram/genesisdeozuna)Marcell Ozuna's wife ,Genesis, enjoyed her Yacht vacation and posted on a social media platform (image credits: instagram/genesisdeozuna)Marcell Ozuna's wife, Genesis, celebrates his 20th home run of the seasonMarcell Ozuna's wife, Genesis, shared an Instagram post on Aug. 14, featuring her husband wearing his Braves uniform. The second slide was a clip of his hit and home run walk, where he gave high fives to Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies. The game was against the New York Mets on Aug. 13.“Marcel Ozuna posted his #20 of the season and #295 of his career yesterday. Ozuna now has #9 20+ home run campaigns 🔥🎥(-@braves @thebigbear13ozuna @genesisdeozuna ) 🏟️ #HeroesOfTheGame #2025 Thanks to Tu Casa RD, the real estate agent of the Dominican Republic, where the ballers of the big leagues buy #dominicanosengrandesligas👉💪🔥⚾⭐🙏🇩🇴 🏘🏙 #TuCasaRD @tucasard,&quot; the caption read.Marcell and Genesis tied the knot in 2016 and have three kids together.