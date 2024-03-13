Marcus Semien Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Texas Rangers second baseman in 2024?

Marcus Semien is arguably coming off the best season of his career, not only from a statistical standpoint but also from a success level. The All-Star second baseman was a key contributor for the Texas Rangers, helping them win their first World Series title .

En route his second All-Star selection as well as second Silver Slugger Award, Marcus Semien was a force at the dish throughout 2023. The second baseman appeared in all 162 games last season, posting an impressive .276 batting average with 29 home runs, 100 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

This level of production led to Semien finishing third in American League MVP voting.

Given Semien's superstar turn, it's reasonable to believe that the veteran will be able to produce at a similar level in 2024. That will not only benefit the Texas Rangers but also fantasy baseball managers who select him in drafts this year.

Over the last few seasons, Marcus Semien has been one of the most consistent, yet underrated contributors in fantasy baseball. Even though he produces as well as anyone in the league, Semien has seemingly been a bargain every season, but will that trend continue in 2024?

It raises the question of how early should managers draft the Texas Rangers infielder in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues.

Marcus Semien should be taken in the 3rd round of 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

Although there's a case to be made that Semien could be taken late in the second round, the third might be the optimal time to select him in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.

Even though second base is a relatively deep position, there are several different tiers of superstars.

Semien will be near the top of the position, with the likes of Mookie Betts, Ozzie Albies, and Jose Altuve. These players should all find themselves off the board early in drafts, with Semien arguably being behind only Mookie Betts in the rankings.

One of the reasons why Semien is worthy of a pick in the third round (potentially the second round) is not only his level of production across the board but also his availability. In the past four full seasons (COVID-shortened season aside), Semien missed only one game.

This availability simply adds to the value of the Texas Rangers star. Make sure to draft Semien if he's available in the third round. He should continue to hit atop one of the top lineups in baseball, which equals fantasy baseball gold.

