Marcus Semien's five-RBI night blew the Arizona Diamondbacks away as the Texas Rangers took a 3-1 lead in the World Series after their 11-7 win on Tuesday in Game 4. The Rangers slugger hit a triple and a home run in two innings to help his team take the lead early.

Semien has been the leadoff hitter for the Rangers since the start of the year. Throughout the past two seasons, he has shown incredible durability missing just one game. He has been extremely reliable this season posting a 7.37 WAR which is the second best for any batter in the American League, just after Shohei Ohtani.

In Game 4 on Tuesday, Semien struck a triple in the second innings into the left-field corner with the ball trickling away long enough for two batters to score. When he came to the plate for his next at-bat, the 33-year-old went one base better striking a three-run dinger to left-center field off a fastball by Luis Frias.

With these two hits, Semien continued his six-game hitting streak. His impressive showing has put the Rangers within one game of winning their first-ever World Series title. Speaking of conquering the crown, he said that they are currently not looking far ahead, and instead are taking things one game at a time:

"It's huge, this is where we want to be. It's a one game at a time mentality so we get some rest tonight and understand that we need to focus on what we need to do to win the ball game."

Marcus Semien hits back at critics after dry spell

Before the World Series began, there were concerns whether Bruce Bochy would continue Marcus Semien in the leadoff spot. In the first few games against the Houston Astros, Semien could hardly make contact with the ball. He was called out as hiding behind the rest of the offense as Adolis Garcia powered them through.

But now after his stellar showing in Game 4, Semien has easily silenced everyone who was clamoring to have him removed from the no.1 batter spot.