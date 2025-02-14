Marcus Stroman drops 1-word reaction to backlash for choosing son over Yankees Spring Training

New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman has had a rough offseason. The Bronx Bombers tried to trade the hard-throwing righty this winter, but could not find any takers.

While this sport is a business, Stroman could not help but feel a certain way toward his club. Things got even stickier when Stroman did not show up for the first two days of camp.

However, under CBA rules, Stroman was not required to report to camp until February 22. He has since joined his teammates in Florida but the controversy still surrounded him after his first session.

Stroman wanted to spend some extra time with his son before starting the grind of the MLB season. In his mind, not reporting to camp ahead of his February 22 report date is a big nonstory.

Marcus Stroman does not plan to transition to the Yankees' bullpen

New York Yankees-Workouts - Marcus Stroman (Photo via IMAGN)

As Marcus Stroman reported to Yankees' camp on Friday, he was hit with a barrage of questions. One of these questions was if he thought about transitioning to the bullpen this season.

"I'm a starter. I won't pitch in the bullpen. I'm a starter" said Stroman.

Stroman denied any intentions to go into the bullpen. He reiterated the fact that he was a starting pitcher multiple times after the reporter had asked him.

Currently, the Yanks have six starting pitchers at their disposal. The addition of Max Fried further bumped Stroman down in the rotation, and he will likely work as the No. 6 starter.

Typically, teams try to limit their rotation to five starters, but more teams have adopted a six-man rotation over the years. The Los Angeles Dodgers are a team considering a six-man rotation and the Yankees could follow suit if they want to keep Stroman around.

