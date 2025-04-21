Marcus Stroman flexes serious style with $650,000 luxury watch addition to his prized collection

The New York Yankees await Marcus Stroman's return to the mound, as he has been sidelined since April 13 with left knee inflammation. In the meantime, the electrifying pitcher is finding himself nice things to wear.

His latest timepiece addition is an ultra-exclusive Patek Philippe Celestial Reference 6104R, a jaw-dropping watch with a reported value of $650,000 (via First Class Timepieces) in the United States.

On Sunday, Stroman posted a story unboxing the watch, which was placed inside a luxury leather case alongside its official documentation. The watch is a masterpiece in horology, boasting a black celestial dial adorned with diamond hour markers and surrounded by a bezel set with 38 baguette-cut diamonds.

The timepiece has the Caliber 240 LU CL C movement, tracking sidereal time, lunar phases and the night sky’s rotation over Geneva. The rose gold case and alligator strap complete the sophisticated aesthetic.

The Reference 6104R is one of the crown jewels in Patek Philippe’s lineup, admired for its technical wizardry and its rare blend of art and astronomy.

Stroman's Instagram story

Marcus Stroman was spotted wearing another extraordinary timepiece from Patek Philippe

Marcus Stroman is an avid watch collector, with some of his pieces being from brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe and other high end brands. Last year, the Yankees pitcher was spotted wearing another exquisite timepiece from the prestigious Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe.

It was the Patek Philippe Chronograph Annual Calendar Factory Set with 36 Baguette Diamonds, also known as Reference 5961P. The platinum watch boasts a deep blue dial and matching leather strap. It's priced at approximately $175,570 on the brand's website.

The 5961P features an annual calendar, chronograph function and moon phase indicator. The dial’s refined layout includes a triple aperture displaying the day, date and month.

While he boasts an ultra-luxury watch collection, Yankees fans will want Stroman to return to the mound soon. It will be at least 15 days before he can return after being sidelined on April 13.

On Friday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Marcus Stroman has started throwing and playing catch. Earlier, he received a cortisone shot to address the inflammation in his left knee.

