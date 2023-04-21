Marcus Stroman Free Agency Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Puerto Rican ace is 2024

Depending on who you ask, Marcus Stroman is either one of the most underrated or overrated pitchers in the MLB. No matter which side of the fence you land on, Stroman's numbers don't lie. Over his nine-year MLB career, Stroman has only finished with an ERA of over 4.00 twice.

While he has never been one of the elite strikeout pitchers, Stroman has been effective in managing the game and pitching to contact instead of overpowering batters.

Stroman has been one of the most effective pitchers in the entire league so far. Through four games this season with the Chicago Cubs, Marcus Stroman has posted a 2-1 record with a 0.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts.

"Marcus Stroman has thrown 4 consecutive quality starts & leads the NL with a 0.75 ERA @STR0" - @CubsZone

This is the final guaranteed year of Stroman's contract with the Chicago Cubs, as the veteran pitcher has a $21 million player option for the 2024 season. It remains to be seen if Marcus decides to exercise his player option or not. With the dominant season he has had so far, he may decide to test free agency if he can maintain his All-Star form.

Here is a look at the top three landing spots for the veteran arm if he elects to test free agency.

The New York Yankees could use a veteran rotation piece such as Marcus Stroman

While his contact-pitching style may be a questionable choice to move to Yankee Stadium, he could prove to be an effective middle-of-the-rotation arm. The New York Yankees could form one of the strongest pitching rotations in the MLB with a group that would feature Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Nestor Cortes Jr.

The case for Stroman in the 'Big Apple' only strengthens given the fact Luis Severino and Frankie Montas are set to hit the open market at the end of the season. It remains to be seen if the Yankees re-sign either starter, so Stroman can slot right in.

Tim Huwe @tim815



Ian Happ

Marcus Stroman



blogs.fangraphs.com/new-york-yanke… In this, I include the Yankees list, and the two most likely names to head east.Ian HappMarcus Stroman In this, I include the Yankees list, and the two most likely names to head east.Ian HappMarcus Stromanblogs.fangraphs.com/new-york-yanke…

"In this, I include the Yankees list, and the two most likely names to head east. Ian Happ, Marcus Stroman" - @tim815

The Texas Rangers could bolster their rotation if Stroman hits the open market

Another team that will need to replace several pending free agents is the Texas Rangers. The Rangers have been one of the most aggressive teams in free agency in recent years, so it would be unsurprising if they pursued Marcus Stroman.

Martin Perez, Jake Odorizzi, and Danny Duffy are set to become unrestricted free agents following the 2023 campaign. Andrew Heaney will also have a player option that he may or may not exercise. With the potential to lose four potential starters, Stroman could be near the top of the Rangers' free-agent list.

The St. Louis Cardinals may look to land Stroman in free agency

One of the top teams in the National League, the St. Louis Cardinals' opportunity to win the World Series is now. They entered the 2023 season as one of the National League favorites to win the title. With several of their stars in their prime, the Cardinals will likely aggressively pursue a championship.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Adam Wainwright sang the National Anthem for Opening Day today.



What a moment Adam Wainwright sang the National Anthem for Opening Day today.What a moment https://t.co/QyLZ9ST6GD

"Adam Wainwright sang the National Anthem for Opening Day today. What a moment" - @barstoolsports

Following the 2023 campaign, the club will face some serious questions about the future of its pitching rotation. Club legend Adam Wainwright is set to retire at the end of the season, with Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery set to become pending free agents. Marcus Stroman could be seen as a replacement for the aforementioned pitchers.

