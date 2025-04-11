Marcus Stroman makes huge donation to support 2025 wildfires victims

New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has been doing his part to help victims of the California wildfire. His charitable organization, the Height Doesn't Measure Heart Foundation, has announced the Marcus Stroman Scholarship, which will offer a $25,000 grant to two high school students from Pasadena and Altadeena who were affected in the wildfire earlier this year.
The YES Network highlighted the news after Stroman made his first start of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers last month. The Height Doesn't Measure Heart Foundation posted a clip of the announcement on social media on Thursday. The Yankees right-hander also shared a few words regarding the scholarship.
"Marcus Stroman's season got off to a nice start this afternoon, but he's already been busy away from the field," YES Network host Bob Lorenz said.
"His Height Doesn't Measure Heart Scholarship Program recently expanded to support California students who were impacted by wildfires. Stroman's organization will provide two high school seniors in Pasadena and Altadena with $25,000 each to help them pursue higher education."
Meanwhile, Marcus Stroman also posted a message via X about the scholarship on Thursday.
"We must give without the need to receive. Grateful to give back always," he tweeted. "Please continue to donate and help all those impacted by the wildfires!"
Stroman joined the New York Yankees on a two-year, $37 million deal at the start of the 2024 season. He had previously represented the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs.
Marcus Stroman will be cut from the Yankees roster, says MLB insider
MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post feels Marcus Stroman will be released by the New York Yankees when Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil are back in the starting rotation later in the season.
Sherman explained that the Yankees will be forced to cut Stroman from the roster if he doesn't provide them with enough innings from his starts.
"There’s a legitimate concern that without more length from the starters, especially guys like Stroman, the bullpen could get burned out by midseason,” Sherman said. "There’s probably an internal plan to limit his innings if the rotation stabilizes by midseason. Injuries may delay it, but once Schmidt and Gil are healthy and producing, Stroman becomes the expendable one.
"The odd man out’s going to be Stroman like he has the least stuff of that and so the Yankees could get away from the Stroman business and 140 innings and not deal with a grievance because if they were fully healthy they could make a case well we’re releasing this player or putting him in the bullpen because we have a better guy," Sherman added.
Stroman has a player option to extend his contract with the Yankees by another year if he pitches at least 140 innings. He has 8.2 innings from his first two appearances of the season, with a 7.27 ERA, and is scheduled to make his next start on Friday night.