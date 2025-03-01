  • home icon
Marcus Stroman now has the opportunity to prove a lot of people wrong" – Ex-MLB slugger backs Yankees pitcher as he makes claim on rotation role

By Ryan Burks
Modified Mar 01, 2025 21:54 GMT
MLB: World Series- New York Yankees workouts - Source: Imagn
MLB: World Series- New York Yankees workouts - Source: Imagn

Marcus Stroman, a pitcher for the New York Yankees, enters the 2025 season with an undefined role. He has made it clear that he wants to be in the rotation this season, but that has been a big topic of debate.

Former MLB catcher Chris Gimenez is the latest to give his opinion on how the Yankees should use Stroman this season. Speaking to MLB Network Radio on Mar. 1, Gimenez believes that Stroman has a chance to prove people wrong.

"He (Stroman) came into camp, said to the media, I'm a starter, and I kind of back him on that." -Chris Jimenez on Stroman
Gimenez, who has worked with some great pitchers. He believes that Stroman should be in the Yankees' starting rotation and has a chance for a big year.

"The cool thing about this is that Marcus Stroman now has the opportunity to go out there and kind of prove a lot of people wrong." -Chris Giminez

Marcus Stroman made 30 starts for the New York Yankees in 2024, posting an overall record of 10-9. He often draws more criticism than the rest of his teammates for poor outings, but he is also very outspoken in the media.

The Yankees need another starting pitcher as young phenom Luis Gil is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Marcus Stroman Discusses Personal Loss During Tough Offseason

Marcus Stroman trained all offseason to rejoin the Yankees' starting rotation. He arrived at camp with that goal, but he also revealed that he suffered a personal loss from the Los Angeles wildfires.

"I had a tough offseason, I was getting settled, had family around. I've been donating alot to the Assitance League in L.A. As far as the fires, alot of people, especially in the Altadena community, the Palisades, Malibu, I lost my home in Malibu. So, yeah, I've just been dealing with alot," Marcus Stroman said
Stroman is trying to make the best out of a bad situation by donating to a charity for wildfire victims. Now that he is back at spring training, he will focus on pitching and hopefully secure a starting role.

