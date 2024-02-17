Marcus Stroman pays homage to Derek Jeter's legacy with '98 championship-inspired cap at Spring Training

Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter had an incredible Hall of Fame career, and recently signed pitcher Marcus Stroman paid tribute to that while arriving for training. Stroman wore a 1998 championship-inspired hat, which the "Talkin' Yanks" shared on Instagram.

The 1998 World Series saw the Yankees sweep the San Diego Padres to clinch the title. Third baseman Scott Brosius was named the Most Valuable Player of the Series, while Derek Jeter was also part of the roster.

Earlier this offseason, the Yankees brought in Marcus Stroman on a two-year, $37 million deal with a conditional player option for the 2026 season. The right-handed pitcher will join Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes Jr., Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt in the rotation.

Marcus Stroman shares his view on mental health in post-training interaction

The Yankees pitcher recently brought up the less-discussed issue of mental health in a post-training interaction at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Marcus Stroman said that he was grateful to the Yankees and believes in the club's commitment to mental health support:

“I’ve had a lot of growth when it comes to my mind, away from the field,” Stroman said. “I’m someone who’s very dialed in when it comes to mind and body, being tuned in with a therapist, a mental coach. I’ve always taken time away [with] meditation ... I’m very big into transcendental meditation.

“I understand the importance of being able to step away and ground yourself and center yourself, especially being in a big market like this. There’s a balance that I don’t take lightly,” he added.

Stroman seemed confident in his future performance over the next three to four years and is striving to give the organization the best ROI from this free agency class:

“I would bet on myself in these next three, four, five years. I’m hoping I have the best ROI of anybody in this free agency class. I’m excited. I’m in a great place," Stroman said.

"I’m very grounded. Everyone around here wants me to be me. They’re excited for me, too, so that only gives me more confidence, when you’ve got [Anthony Rizzo] and [Aaron] Judge and [Gerrit] Cole all telling me to be myself and do my thing.”

The Yankees haven't won a World Series title since the 2009 season, but they have made several roster adjustments this offseason as they look to end this drought in 2024.

