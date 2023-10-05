What teams have never won the World Series? Examining unlucky franchises without postseason glory

Though the World Series has been around for decades, not every team has captured it. It takes a lot to get through the gauntlet of either the AL or NL playoffs and then to survive the most intense seven-game series any of the players will ever endure. There's luck involved, and a lot of teams just haven't been quite so lucky yet. Here's who has not won the World Series.

Which teams have not won the MLB World Series?

Currently, there are seven teams who have never raised the World Series trophy. A few of them made the postseason, but only the Texas Rangers remain with a shot at winning it for the first time.

The Texas Rangers have not won the World Series

The Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, and Seattle Mariners. The Mariners and Padres came up just short of making the postseason, so they couldn't take their name off the list.

The Rays, Rangers and Brewers were in the Wild Card round with a chance to finally break through. The Rays were in the series in 2020 but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Unfortunately, the Rays and Brewers were both swept out. Ironically, the Rangers demolished the Rays and prevented them from winning a first World Series while pursuing their own.

That means they're the only team left that can remove their name from this unlucky list. They have a tough path to do so, though. The Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves could all be in their way.

For the future, the other six teams will try and regroup and earn their way back to the postseason in 2024. Then, they'll need to experience a bit of luck as they try and survive to the end of the month and win their first-ever World Series title.

However, since only one can win it each year, it will be a while before this list has zero entrants on it. Until then, teams will continue trying to reverse their luck.