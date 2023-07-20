Marcus Stroman Trade Rumors: Rays reportedly interested in acquiring Cubs star pitcher

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has been a name many have talked about with the upcoming trade deadline approaching. He can opt out of his contract at the end of the year, and many believe the Cubs will trade him to a contender.

On the Onto Waveland podcast with hosts Brett Taylor, Sahadev Sharma, and Patrick Mooney, they listed a team interested in Stroman. This team would be the Tampa Bay Rays, who could use an arm or two at the deadline.

Marcus Stroman is having a fantastic season and would be a great acquirement for the Rays. He has compiled a 10-6 record with a 2.88 ERA on 118.2 innings of work. He is also tied with Logan Webb for most quality starts this season (15).

Tampa Bay is without Shane Baz, Drew Rasmussen, and Jeffrey Springs for the season. They will also be without Josh Fleming for a significant portion of the season.

Landing Marcus Stroman would be huge for the Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays still have a great rotation with the arms they have left. They have Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow, Zach Efflin, and Taj Bradley, but all pitchers have made trips to the IL, excluding Bradley.

Landing Marcus Stroman at the trade deadline would give them depth if another pitcher was to go down with an injury. It would be a rental, but that is something Tampa Bay can afford to do.

Stroman is not the only arm that the Rays are looking at. They have also been tied to St. Louis Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty. They have also looked into acquiring Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn.

The Rays will be an interesting team to watch at the trade deadline. They have holes to fill and will not hesitate to do so.

