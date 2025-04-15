Mariners All-Star clarifies why Jung Hoo Lee isn't another Ichiro Suzuki

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee announced himself to the MLB last weekend with a huge performance against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Ad

The 26-year-old blasted two home runs to help the Giants secure a 5-4 victory on Sunday and secure their series against the Yankees. Despite wearing the same No. 51 as the legendary Ichiro Suzuki, Lee has proven that he's a very different type of player this season.

Jung Hoo Lee signed a six-year, $113 million contract with the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2024 and made a strong start in the MLB. However, his debut season was cut short due to a season-ending shoulder injury in last May. This year, he has started the season fully fit and shown what he's capable of.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Lee's performance over the weekend, former Seattle Mariners star-turned-analyst Harold Reynolds explained why the Japanese outfielder nicknamed "grandson of the wind" is very different from Ichiro Suzuki (via MLB Network):

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He wears 51, Ichiro wears 51. At first I thought, this is going to be like Ichiro, that's a tough player. But he's not Ichiro at all. He does not swing like Ichiro, the only thing they have in common is that number 51. He is pulling everything, I want to break it down.

"Here's what he does, he pulls everything. Can he run? Absolutely, he can fly. But Ichiro was a master of I'll shoot the ball wherever it's pitched, I'll go back up the middle, I'll shoot it down the line if I need to. That was Ichiro Suzuki. This guy's not Ichiro, he pulls everything. That's why his power plays. His setup and his thought is I'm catching it up front and I'm pulling the ball. Look, he's impressive I did not think that power was going to be his game, but it's clearly his game."

Ad

When the Giants first signed Jung Hoo Lee, he was expected to bring a similar skill-set as the legendary Ichiro Suzuki. While he has some similarities to Suzuki as an outfielder, he's a different breed of hitter. After an impressive start to the season, San Francisco fans will be eager to see more of him this year.

MLB podcaster breaks down Jung Hoo Lee's impressive start to the season for Giants

Jung Hoo Lee's strong start to the MLB season sees him sitting third in OPS across the major leagues, with only Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso ahead of him.

Ad

While his defensive prowess was well-known, the San Francisco Giants star has impressed with his power. Podcaster Peter Appel of Just Baseball said:

"Those contact skills are elit, but when he starts hitting like this ... This is a really, really exciting piece for the Giants."

Expand Tweet

Lee has turned heads across the MLB, and the only thing that remains to be seen is if he can carry this form through the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More