Mariners' Cal Raleigh sends clear message on All-Star chase and World Series focus

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is enjoying a phenomenal 2025 season. Having gone yard 32 times already, the catcher leads the major leagues for home runs at this point.
Naturally, with the way he has been performing so far, many are expecting Cal Raleigh's first All-Star selection to be a guarantee at this point.
Making an appearance on MLB Network on Saturday, the catcher talked about how he was looking forward to potentially playing in the midseason classic for the first time in his career.
Despite all the hype surrounding individual accolades, however, Raleigh asserted that priority number one for him is always ensuring he can help his team towards their ultimate goal - making it to the postseason and winning the World Series.
"First things first, you want to win the World Series, you want to help your team get to the postseason, that's the number one goal. But, I think anybody who plays this game and wants to be successful, those individual accolades are high on the list of the whole game in general," Cal Raleigh said.
"Being in the big leagues, you want to reach that pinnacle of your position, of that stature of being an All-Star. Not many guys can say they've done that. It's one of those things, hopefully it can happen, you never know. Fingers are crossed, knocking on wood. That would be a cool experience."
Reds legend claims Cal Raleigh has a good chance of beating Barry Bonds' home run record, analyzes reason for catcher's powerful hitting
On Monday's episode of "Mayor's Office With Sean Casey", Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey talked about the possibility of Mariners star Cal Raleigh beating Barry Bonds' single-season home run record, which he set in 2001 with 73 dingers.
"You look at the numbers. When Bonds hit 73, he had 39 at the break. I mean, Raleigh’s got 20 games to go till the break. He could actually get to 39. It’s just, you know, it’s really impressive. Not easy to do what he’s been doing," Casey said.
Further, the former first baseman talked about how Raleigh's core strength is a major reason he can generate so much power in his swing.
"I think a big reason is because of the strength of his core," Casey added
Chasing only their third postseason appearance since 2000, Mariners fans will be hoping Cal Raleigh will be able to maintain his fantastic levels of production in the second half of the season as well.