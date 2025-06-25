Reds legend claims Cal Raleigh could match Barry Bonds' record, points out reason for the Mariners star's power

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has been having an outstanding season since signing a $105,000,000 contract extension in March. The 28-year-old catcher has already hit 32 homers this season and is one of three sluggers with an OPS of more than 1.000, with the others being Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

The 2025 MLB All-Star break is in a couple of weeks, and Raleigh will need seven more home runs to match the record set by Barry Bonds. The controversial Giants legend had hit 39 home runs before the 2001 All-Star break.

Sean Casey believes Raleigh will likely match Bonds. He shared his thoughts on Monday's episode of "Mayor's Office with Sean Casey." The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame also pointed out why Raleigh is hitting for power, contrary to the popular belief that catchers don't have it.

"That’s why he’s nicknamed the Big Dumper," Casey said [From 8:24]. "You want to have a big dumper. Griffey could have been the Big Dumper back in the day too, because being, you know, having the big butt, that’s what you want. And I’m telling you, I’m sure his stability with his legs under him, with having that core strength, I think is really huge for Cal Raleigh."

Casey's detailed answer came after his co-host, Rich Ciancimino, mentioned that catchers like Iván Rodríguez, Buster Posey, and Mike Piazza hadn't hit for power like Raleigh.

"You look at the numbers. When Bonds hit 73, he had 39 at the break. I mean, Raleigh’s got 20 games to go till the break. He could actually get to 39. It’s just, you know, it’s really impressive. Not easy to do what he’s been doing. I think a big reason is because of the strength of his core," Casey added.

If Cal Raleigh continues on the current trajectory, Raleigh will score more than 60 homers by the end of the regular season. Kansas City Royals captain Salvador Perez, who hit 48 homers in 2021, currently holds the record for most homers by a catcher in a single season.

Reds legend credits old-school mentorship for Cal Raleigh's success

The Seattle Mariners have Brewers legend Kevin Seitzer as the batting coach and franchise icon Edgar Martinez as the senior director of hitting strategy. Reds legend Sean Casey believes that the presence of these two retired veterans plays a big part in Cal Raleigh's impressive performances.

"I really think Edgar Martinez, Kevin Seitzer, you know, that old-school mentality that's over there that talks a lot about process. I think you're going to hear it more and more and more. Because, you know, the bottom line is your best hitters in the game, they take their walks, their chase rates are down, they get their pitch and they don't miss it," Casey said [From 4:30].

Mariners' ballpark, T-Mobile Park, is considered a pitcher's paradise, which makes Cal Raleigh's feats even more impressive. Casey recalled Raleigh mentioning that he won't get many pitches to hit, but should be ready for the few that come his way. The Reds legend believes that a player should heed advice from the best players to hit in such circumstances.

