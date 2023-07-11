Shohei Ohtani is possibly the biggest asset in the world of baseball right now and everyone wants a piece of him. The Seattle Mariners fans at the T-Mobile Park for the All-Star festivities were excited to watch the generational player.

Ohtani will be representing the American League in his third straight All-Star game as a Designated Hitter and a pitcher. He was the first name selected from the AL by the fans. He will start in the lineup and also pitch later in the game.

During the All-Star Workout Day, the 29-year-old was giving an interview near the foul line. As Ohtani appeared to answer his questions, the fans in attendance kept chanting his name.

"We want Shohei," the fans kept chanting.

Arving Gonzalez @ArvingGonzalez Fans are getting crazy because of Shohei Ohtani. I don’t blame them. Fans are getting crazy because of Shohei Ohtani. I don’t blame them. https://t.co/aZUF7qhPOL

Angels in dire need of wins if they have to keep Shohei Ohtani next season

With Ohtani's free agency approaching, the pressure is mounting on the Angels to perform. It is imperative for them to get some games under their belt once the MLB All-Star Break is over. They have gone 5-19 recently and have almost dented all chances of making it to the postseason.

The Angels superstar has been able to keep his personal form intact despite the Halos struggling. However, he might miss out on the postseason again. Teams will be looking to acquire his services once the season is over. Ohtani is expected to attract contracts way more than $500 million.

However, they are still within the reach of the AL Wild Card spot as they are 4.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees, who have a .544 PCT. They will be desperate to make it to the postseason if they have to keep Ohtani's services for next season.

The Angels face the defending champions Houston Astros, starting off a three-series home stand that is extremely crucial for them.

