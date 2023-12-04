After a strong season that saw Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic come into his own, fans of the team were looking forward to having him in the lineup going forward. However, that was not the plan that Mariners GM Justin Hollander had.

Late on Dec. 3, Kelenic learned that he had been traded to the Atlanta Braves. In exchange, Seattle will receive pitchers Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips. Heading to Atlanta alongside Kelenic will be left-hander Marco Gonzales.

"The Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a trade that will send outfielder Jarred Kelenic, left-hander Marco Gonzales and first baseman Evan White to the Braves in exchange for right-handers Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar, sources tell ESPN" - Jeff Passan

2023 saw Jarred Kelenic appear in a career 105 games. The 24-year-old hit .253/.327/.419 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs. Upon hearing the news, Seattle Mariners fans let their frustrations out.

The move is being reported as a cost-saving move for the Mariners as they look to free up more offseason cash. While Kelenic is in a period of pre-arbitration, Marco Gonzales has $29 million remaining on the next two years of his contract. It is expected that the Mariners will send money to the Altanta Braves to offset the costs of Gonzales' deal.

Moving Gonzales is also a significant move. The 31-year-old Colorado native went 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA in a 2023 season that was plagued by injuries. His $12.2 annual contract value represented the third-highest value on the Mariners payroll, second only to pitchers Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray.

With the departure of Jarred Kelenic, the Mariners' outfield is raising some questions. Apart from Kelenic, outfielder Teoscar Hernandez also declared free agency. This leaves 2022 AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez as the only sure thing as far as Mariners outfield lineup projections for 2024 are concerned.

Jarred Kelenic will have a chance to win in Atlanta

For the youthful Kelenic, his three years in Seattle have been momentous. He was part of the core that saw the Mariners reach their first postseason appearance in decades in 2022, and only narrowly missed out on a postseason berth this season.

Manning the Atlanta outfield with 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. represents a step up for Kelenic. Now, the Wisconsin native will have a chance to take a stab at the ultimate prize in 2024.

