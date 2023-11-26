Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is fueling hope among Seattle Mariners fans after his appearance in the Washington Huskies game on Sunday. The free-agent pitcher's local engagements have ignited speculation about a potential return.

The Mariners fanbase was excited as Blake Snell sounded the siren for the second half of the Boeing Apple Cup series, yearning for the free agent to join the team.

Source: #Fan Reaction 1: Washington Athletics Instagram account (@uwathletics)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Source: #Fan Reaction 2: Washington Athletics Instagram account (@uwathletics)

Source: #Fan Reaction 3: Washington Athletics Instagram account (@uwathletics)

However, Snell's recent visit to the University of Washington game was only half of his hometown tour.

The Washington native also made an appearance as the Seattle Seahawks' special guest during their game against the San Francisco 49ers. Raising the 12th Man flag before kickoff, Snell's public appearance intensified speculation about a potential reunion with the Mariners.

A recent story from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, indicating Snell's interest in joining the Mariners, fueled the notion. Despite early signs that the Philadelphia Phillies were the favorites, the re-signing of Aaron Nola has created an opportunity for the Mariners to compete for Snell's services.

The prospect of pitching in front of a hometown crowd also adds a compelling dimension to Snell's decision-making process.

Is Blake Snell the missing piece for a stronger Seattle Mariners lineup?

Blake Snell's outstanding performance during the 2023 season accentuates his appeal as a coveted pitcher. With a 14-9 record and an impressive 2.25 ERA, Snell secured his second Cy Young.

The looming question, however, is whether Snell would truly improve the Mariners lineup. The details of Snell's MLB contract preferences remain unclear, but according to Spotrac, a potential six-year, $144 million deal is on the radar.

While the prospect of acquiring Blake Snell could undoubtedly bolster the Seattle Mariners' pitching roster, it might not be a prudent decision. It is worth noting that the team already boasts talents like George Kirby and Luis Castillo.

Expand Tweet

With a formidable bullpen adding depth to their pitching staff, the Mariners might prioritize reinforcing their offensive lineup instead. The recent trade of Eugenio Suarez to the Arizona Diamondbacks has left a notable gap in their batting order that needs to be addressed.

While young star Julio Rodriguez is promising, he may not be enough to propel the Mariners into postseason contention. Jerry Dipoto, President of Baseball Operations, must make big changes to strengthen the team's offensive ability.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.