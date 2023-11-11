The Seattle Mariners are gearing up to make a big play for Shohei Ohtani. Viewed as one of MLB's most up-and-coming teams, Seattle could elevate their status as a team by several degrees by bagging the most high-profile free agent in modern history.

According to Mariners beat writer Daniel Kramer, Mariners president of baseball operations, Jerry DiPoto, is very bullish on Ohtani. Kramer highlighted the debut of DiPoto's Wheelhouse Podcast, which premieried in 2017. In the innaugural episode, DiPoto spoke freely about the team's desire to sign Ohtani at the time.

“We’re not joking around. We’re bringing the big guns. We’re bringing the A-game,” - Jerry DiPoto

Six years later, the prospect of bringing Shohei Ohtani to Seattle remains a very enticing one, both for DiPoto and for fans of the Seattle Mariners. Viewed as a potential superpower in the making, bringing Shohei to Seattle could elevate the team to new heights.

Shohei Ohtani's one-year, $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels expired at the end of this season. Due to the team's perrennial failures in their attempts to make the playoffs, as well as financial constraints of the team, Ohtani remaining in LA is considered very unlikely, if not totally impossible.

Many facets of the current composition of the Mariners make Ohtani look like a good fit. Although Seattle narrowly missed the 2024 playoffs, talent like former Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez, as well as the youngest rotation in the league has caused many to take bullish views on the team.

For Shohei Ohtani, Seattle might present its own appeal. The 29-year old two-way star has always held that he prefers playing on the West Coast, and spent several offseasons in the city of Seattle. During July's All-Star Game in Seattle, Mariners fans also made their position on bagging Ohtani resoundingly clear.

"They are chanting "Come to Seattle" at the #AllStarGame with Ohtani at the plate" - FOX Sports: MLB

Shohei Ohtani continues to keep us guessing about destination

While everybody knows that Ohtani will soon select a new team, the pending free agent continues to take a very tight-lipped approach regarding his destination. What we do know is that whoever claims Shohei Ohtani will need to have deep pockets, and will need to make some sacrifices. The Mariners may have a lot going for them in the race, but whether or not they can outbid big-money teams like the New York Mets remains to be seen.