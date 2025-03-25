"Mariners playing it smart"; "A lot of money for .220" - MLB fans split over Cal Raleigh's massive $105,000,000 extension in Seattle

The Seattle Mariners just signed catcher Cal Raleigh to a massive $105 million extension. Jeff Passan is reporting that the star player is going to be in Seattle for the next six years.

According to the insider, this deal begins now and buys out three years of free agency. It ensures that Raleigh is the catcher in Seattle for a very long time. A five-year veteran, Raleigh has not played with any other team.

MLB fans are split on whether or not this is a good signing. Some believe his lower offensive metrics suggest a bit of an overpay on the Mariners' part. Others are thrilled that he's locked in now.

"Overpay holy s**t," one opined.

"Wow that’s a lot of money," another noted.

"For a guy barely above the Mendoza line, this is interesting," one said.

"Locking up Cal Raleigh for six years at $105M is a steal for a Gold Glove-caliber catcher who’s also a power-hitting force. Big Dumper is the heart of this team," one praised.

"The Big Dumper, who hits Thumpers, will remain in Seattle! LOVE IT," another exclaimed.

"For a catcher, this has to be worth it," one added.

Raleigh has a Gold Glove and a Platinum Glove in his career, but he has not yet made an All-Star team. He has a career mark of 11.5 bWAR and a .218 batting average. He does, however, have 93 home runs and a 112 OPS+ in 464 games.

MLB analyst predicts Cal Raleigh to be Mariners' MVP

The Seattle Mariners might have some stars like Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez on the team, but MLB insider Daniel Kramer believes they won't be the MVPs of the team.

Cal Raleigh could be the team MVP (Imagn)

He believes it'll be Cal Raleigh. He said:

"If Raleigh can continue to replicate his production from the past three seasons, there won’t be a more valuable roster piece than 'Big Dumper.'"

Kramer continued:

"Last year, Raleigh was worth 5.4 wins above replacement (per FanGraphs), the most on the team and tied for 12th-most in baseball, after swatting 34 homers with 100 RBIs and slashing .220/.312/.436 (.748 OPS).

"He also played 135 games at the sport’s most demanding position, and a pitching staff that has been touted as one of the league’s best have all credited him for their success."

Both offensively and defensively, Raleigh plays a huge role for his team, and if he can do it well, Kramer believes he'll be the best Mariner in 2025.

