  • Mariners star Cal Raleigh reacts to girlfriend Hannah’s recap of "special days" in Georgia

Mariners star Cal Raleigh reacts to girlfriend Hannah’s recap of "special days" in Georgia

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Jul 20, 2025 11:44 GMT
Cal Raleigh and his wife Hannah Shimek [Image via Instagram - @hannahshimek_]

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh had an amazing All-Star week after he created history by winning the Home Run Derby. He became the first catcher and switch-hitter to win the annual home run hitting competition. While the 28-year-old had the time of his life on the diamond, his wife also enjoyed herself in Georgia.

Raleigh's girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, posted a video in which she showed off the moments she spent in Georgia during the All-Star week. In the caption of the video, Shimek wrote, "Part 1 of a special few days in Georgia🍑"

While Shimek's video received many likes and comments, one of the most notable comments came from, Cal Raleigh:

"Great Week."

You can check the post and what Cal Raleigh commented below:

also-read-trending Trending
An image of Cal Raleigh's comment [Image Credits: Instagram - hannahshimek_]

While Cal Raleigh had a great time in Georgia during the 2025 All-Star week, his great form seems to be continuing in the ongoing MLB season. On July 19th, Raleigh was a part of the victorious Seattle Mariners who beat the Houston Astros 7-6.

Cal Raleigh's girlfriend congratulate the Mariners catcher

In her previous post, Hannah Shimek mentioned she had uploaded part 1 of the special days she spent in Georgia. Shimek treated fans with a follow-up post on Friday. In this post, she attached photos and videos from the All-Star week.

Shimek congratulated Raleigh in the caption of the post. She also expanded on her congratulatory message and mentioned it was an unforgettable experience to see Raleigh live his dream. She wrote:

"Pt. 2 - Congrats Cal🏆✨ The most special week with the most special people. Such an unforgettable experience watching Cal live out a dream on one of baseball’s biggest stages. Here’s to carrying the magic into the second half✨"

You can check the post below:

Overall, the 2025 season is turning out to be historic for Raleigh. As of this writing, Raeligh has amassed 356 at-bats with an average of .256. He also has 67 runs, 38 home runs and 83 RBIs.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
