Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez shares feelings about popular Marvel superhero after taking a trip down memory lane

Mariners superstar CF Julio Rodriguez has had a decent start to his 2025 campaign after a sub-par season last year. He has a .182 batting average, with one home run, three RBIs and .788 OPS through seven games in the new season.

The two-time All-Star aims to repeat the feat achieved in the first two seasons as a Mariner, with Seattle. The Mariners are 3-4 for the season, travel to San Francisco to take on the Giants in a three-game series at Oracle Park, starting Friday. The Mariners split the opening series 2-2 with the Athletics and lost their next home series 2-1 against the Tigers.

Since his big league debut in 2022, Julio Rodriguez has become the face of the organization, which aims to contest for the AL pennant consistently. On Thursday, J-Rod shared a social media post voicing his love for Spiderman while taking a stroll down the memory lane.

Take a look at the image here:

"I'm still the same even if they look at me differently."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Take a look at the official IG post here:

"Spider-Man: Into the Julio-Verse."

The Dominican signed with the Seattle Mariners as an international free agent in 2017. He spent four years in the minor leagues before breaking out on the big league stage in 2022, winninig the AL Rookie of the year in the same season. J-Rod has won two silver slugger awards and was named on the All-MLB second team in 2022.

The M's have never made it to the World Series in the franchise history and have never won the AL pennant in three attempts (1995, 2000 and 2001). Rodriguez and his teammates will eye a playoff berth this season to chase that elsuive AL pennant.

Mariners CF, Julio Rodriguez shared highlights from opening week of 2025 MLB season

Julio Rodriguez shared a social media post on Wednesday, highlighting a couple of images from the opening week of the 2025 MLB season.

One showcased him rounding bases inside the T-Mobile Park, while the other showcased his collection of figurines, including characters from animes like DBZ and Naruto.

"Be you and let God do the rest. 🏄🏽 ♂️ #4s ⏩️ and a ft with the corridor for what they know😁 "

After the three-game series against the Giants, the M's will head back home for a six-game homestand against the Astros and the Rangers at T-Mobile Park.

