Mariners young gun Julio Rodriguez drops 3-word motivation after Randy Arozarena's game winning performance vs Astros

Randy Arozarena had five RBIs in the Seattle Mariners' impressive 7-6 comeback win against the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Arozarena, who is hitting only .171 on the season, came out of the slump and registered his best game of the season in a gritty win that pushed Seattle to a 5-8 record.
The Mariners were down 5-0 when Arozarena came out to face Astros left-hander Steven Okert in the bottom of the eighth inning in a bases-loaded situation and two men out. The Mariners outfielder hit a 384-foot grand slam to the right field to cut the deficit to 5-4.
The Mariners then mounted a comeback in the ninth inning after giving away another run to the Astros. After Mariners' young sensation Julio Rodriguez tied the game with a two-run RBI double, Arozarena was once again put into the spotlight in another bases-loaded situation.
Arozarena walked for the win against Bryan Abreu to win the game 7-6. The Mariners updated their followers with a walk-off victory.
"A little midweek magic. #TridentsUp 🔱" the post was captioned.
J-Rod reshared the above post and posted a three-word motivational message to carry on the winning momentum.
"Let's keep building," he wrote.
Julio Rodriguez hypes up Randy Arozarena in Mariners heist
Julio Rodriguez's words of praise for Randy Arozarena weren't just limited to a social media post. After the game, J-Rod showered praise on the Mariners outfielder after he slammed the ball and then walked it off for the win.
“Randy is always looking to light things up every time he steps on the field,” Rodríguez said. “He's so electric, and he definitely came huge for us in that spot.”
Arozarena acknowledged his struggles at the plate but said he considers himself a beacon of energy for the rest of the group.
“I'm a guy that when things aren't going right, I'm always trying to get everybody hyped up,” Arozarena said through an interpreter. “I always see myself kind of like a motor, trying to pass the energy that I have to everyone else.”
The Mariners are currently 5-8 on the season. Arozarena hopes that Wednesday's comeback win would uplift the spirits within the group.
“I know we have a good group,” Arozarena said. “We do have a good group. And I know it's early in the season, but the objective is October. I want to get back to October.
“That's what big teams do,” Arozarena added. “It doesn't matter how you start, but it's kind of how everybody comes together to pull off a win.”
With Arozarena shining with two pivotal at-bats, the Mariners will look to depend on him as they open the series against the Texas Rangers on Friday.