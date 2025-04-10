Mariners young gun Julio Rodriguez drops 3-word motivation after Randy Arozarena's game winning performance vs Astros

Randy Arozarena had five RBIs in the Seattle Mariners' impressive 7-6 comeback win against the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Arozarena, who is hitting only .171 on the season, came out of the slump and registered his best game of the season in a gritty win that pushed Seattle to a 5-8 record.

Ad

The Mariners were down 5-0 when Arozarena came out to face Astros left-hander Steven Okert in the bottom of the eighth inning in a bases-loaded situation and two men out. The Mariners outfielder hit a 384-foot grand slam to the right field to cut the deficit to 5-4.

The Mariners then mounted a comeback in the ninth inning after giving away another run to the Astros. After Mariners' young sensation Julio Rodriguez tied the game with a two-run RBI double, Arozarena was once again put into the spotlight in another bases-loaded situation.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arozarena walked for the win against Bryan Abreu to win the game 7-6. The Mariners updated their followers with a walk-off victory.

"A little midweek magic. #TridentsUp 🔱" the post was captioned.

Ad

J-Rod reshared the above post and posted a three-word motivational message to carry on the winning momentum.

"Let's keep building," he wrote.

Julio Rodriguez's Instagram story

Julio Rodriguez hypes up Randy Arozarena in Mariners heist

Julio Rodriguez's words of praise for Randy Arozarena weren't just limited to a social media post. After the game, J-Rod showered praise on the Mariners outfielder after he slammed the ball and then walked it off for the win.

Ad

“Randy is always looking to light things up every time he steps on the field,” Rodríguez said. “He's so electric, and he definitely came huge for us in that spot.”

Arozarena acknowledged his struggles at the plate but said he considers himself a beacon of energy for the rest of the group.

“I'm a guy that when things aren't going right, I'm always trying to get everybody hyped up,” Arozarena said through an interpreter. “I always see myself kind of like a motor, trying to pass the energy that I have to everyone else.”

Ad

The Mariners are currently 5-8 on the season. Arozarena hopes that Wednesday's comeback win would uplift the spirits within the group.

“I know we have a good group,” Arozarena said. “We do have a good group. And I know it's early in the season, but the objective is October. I want to get back to October.

“That's what big teams do,” Arozarena added. “It doesn't matter how you start, but it's kind of how everybody comes together to pull off a win.”

With Arozarena shining with two pivotal at-bats, the Mariners will look to depend on him as they open the series against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More