Mark Canha talked about his ex-Oakland Athletics teammate Stephen Vogt, who recently became the manager of the Cleveland Guardians. The club confirmed the decision to make former Mariners bullpen coach Vogt their new manager after parting ways with Terry Francona.

Canha was witnessed voicing positive comments about Vogt and saying that every team would be lucky to have his talents at the helm.

"I think any team would be lucky to have Stephen Vogt. He's a real student of the game and a phenomenal human being. So, I am a big Stephen Vogt fan and lot of people will agree to that" - Mark Canha on Vogt

Mark Canha and Vogt spent two seasons together with the Oakland Athletics and formed a strong bond. The ballclub didn't flourish during that period, but the team bonding between the players was evident on and off the field.

Vogt would be stepping into the highly touted shoes of the longest-tenured and most winnable manager in Cleveland history, Terry Francona. Stephen will arguably understand the weight on his shoulders and will have an evolving Guardians roster to work with as his first assignment of his managerial career.

Stephen Vogt replaces Francona as the new manager for the Cleveland Guardians

Following the 2022 season, 39-year-old Vogt announced his retirement from the game. He didn't know what the path to becoming a major league manager was, but he already knew he wanted to work in that position someday.

He served as the Mariners' bullpen and quality control coach during the 2023 season, and he applied for as many managerial positions as he could when openings in Major League Baseball occurred.

"13 months ago, Stephen Vogt homered in the final at-bat of his career. He’s now the new manager of the Cleveland Guardians" - tylermilliken_

The Cleveland Guardians will introduce Vogt as the new manager on Friday in an official press conference at Progressive Field.

Vogt played for the Tampa Bay Rays (2012), the Athletics (2013–17, 2022), the Brewers (2017), the SF Giants (2019), the D-backs (2020–21), and the Atlanta Braves (2021). He was a two-time All-Star with Oakland in 2015 and 2016. Moreover, he won the World Series in 2021 with the Braves.