Mark DeRosa gives major reason why Aaron Judge was named Team USA captain for 2026 WBC

Mark DeRosa believes New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was selected as Team USA’s captain for the 2026 World Baseball Classic because Judge is the best player in the world.
During an appearance on MLB Network on April 14, DeRosa who was named manager for Team USA, had the following to say about Judge being named Team USA captain:
“I feel like guys want to be in the room with you. You’re the best player in the game right now. I can make that argument; best player in the game for a while now.”
DeRosa’s comments underscore the Yankees superstar’s all-around impact on the game as he’s won two AL MVP awards while setting an American League record for most home runs in a season.
Those credentials make Judge the no-brainer choice for Team USA captain. DeRosa doubled down on his point by stating:
“I can’t wait to kind of follow you as you carry out that flag. 6-foot-7 just out here we are, let’s get it.”
Team USA will make its 2026 WBC debut against Brazil on March 6, 2026, at Daikin Park, the home of the Houston Astros.
Aaron Judge to make his WBC debut for Team USA in 2026
Aaron Judge will be making his World Baseball Classic debut for Team USA in 2026. Judge was a notable absence from the 2023 squad that lost to Japan in the final.
This time, Judge was the first player to commit to the best-on-best international baseball tourney. The announcement was formally made on Monday by Team USA skipper Mark DeRosa.
Judge had the following to say about his naming as captain, as reported by MLB.com:
“It’s something special, getting a chance to represent our country. I’m just thinking about all the brave men and women that have fought for this country and laid their lives down for us to get a chance to go out here and play a game. It’s a pretty humbling experience.”
Aaron Judge passed on playing for Team USA in 2023 after the offseason drama that surrounded his contract negotiations. He eventually signed a nine-year, $360 million deal to stay with the Yankees.
Things are different now for the Yankees’ captain. Judge is in a different situation and looking to take the next step by playing a major international tournament. Team USA will be looking to recapture the title after losing to Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan in the final in 2023.