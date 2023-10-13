Mark Hallberg frontrunner for Giants managerial role as NL West franchise eyes strong comeback next season

The 2023 season was disappointing for the San Francisco Giants. They failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Following the late-season firing of manager Gabe Kapler, the team is now in search for a new skipper. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Mark Hallberg, the Giants' third-base coach is at the top of the list of in-house candidates.

Her report also highlighted the possibility of other internal contenders, such as bench coach Kai Correa and special adviser Ron Wotus. Both have had their share of in-organization experience and could potentially fill the managerial vacuum. Correa even had a brief stint as interim manager during the last week of the regular season.

Outside the organization, Donnie Ecker, a former hitting coach for the Giants, may also be a frontrunner. Ecker currently serves under Bruce Bochy as the bench coach for the ALCS-bound Texas Rangers.

Bochy, of course, is a name synonymous with success in San Francisco, having led the team to three World Series titles.

Craig Albernaz, the Giants' catching and bullpen coach, has also interviewed for the managerial position with the Cleveland Guardians. Depending on that situation, he could be another contender for the Giants job.

San Francisco Giants could have a new manager by early offseason

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi provided some context to the managerial search last week in an interview with NBCS.

Zaidi indicated that the team is likely to consider internal candidates before seeking permissions to speak to other MLB coaches. He also plans to have a new manager installed by the start of the offseason in early November.

Mark Hallberg has already interviewed for the managerial position, as per Slusser's report. He is well-respected by the staff and the clubhouse.

Despite their early elimination from postseason contention, the added time will help the Giants to find the right managerial fit. With a mix of in-house candidates and external names circling, the coming weeks could set the tone for a Giants rebound in 2024.