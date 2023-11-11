Miami Marlins infielder Luis Arraez spoke to reporters today and clarified that there have been no talks of extending his contract with the club yet, but he would be open to the proposition. The young Venezuelan showed great consistency over the MLB season and remains one of the toughest hitters in the major leagues to strike out.

Speaking to Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase on Friday, Arraez expressed how much he loves playing with his teammates and that he would welcome a new contract with the team.

Luis Arraez was signed by the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent in 2013 and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2019. He slowly grew into the lineup and had a breakthrough season in 2022, when he won the Silver Slugger award and the batting champion while making the All-Stars for the first time in his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arraez was traded to the Twins ahead of the 2023 season with a $6.1 million salary set by the arbitration process. He took little time to settle into his new team and maintained a staggering .400 for long periods before finishing with a .354 average. While his defensive abilities are not well known, he remains one of the toughest hitters to strike out in the league.

One day after adding another Silver Slugger award under his belt, the Venezuelan made his wishes clear and it seems likely that the Marlins would be willing to spend the necessary amount to keep hold of him.

“They haven’t talked to me about an extension, but if they do, I’m available. I love Miami, I love my teammates. I feel at home when I play with those guys.,” said Arraez.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Luis Arraez's salary through arbitration projected at $10.8 million for 2024 MLB season

Miami Marlins infielder Luis Arraez has made it clear to management that he wishes to continue with the team and that he is a valuable addition to the roster. However, for that to happen, he has to pass through arbitration after aleady going through that route twice in his MLB career.

The Venezuelan can be controlled by the Marlins via arbitration for two more years and MLB Trade Rumours contributor Matt Swartz projects his salary for next season at $10.8 million.