Marlins vs. Mets: Game 1, prediction, odds and picks - March 31, MLB 2025

The New York Mets (1-2) visit the Miami Marlins (3-1) in a National League East Division face-off on Monday. These two teams have had very different starts to the young season, and it's opposite of what was projected to begin the year.

Ad

There will be some star power on the field for both teams as Juan Soto is looking to lead the New York Mets back to the postseason. Miami continues to be a team with young talent, and they have performed better than expected in 2025.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marlins vs Mets recent form and records

The Miami Marlins are sitting at 3-1 through the first four games of the season as they were extremely successful against the Pittsburgh Pirates. All four games of that series were decided by just one run, and Miami was able to pick up three wins at home.

Ad

Trending

New York entered the 2025 season with high expectations, but they struggled to do much of anything at the plate against the Houston Astros. The Mets are sitting at 1-2, and managed to score just five runs in the first series of the season.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

MIA: Cal Quantrill

Veteran Cal Quantrill will be on the mound for the Marlins, and he went just 8-11 with a 4.98 ERA in the 2024 season.

Ad

NYM: David Peterson

David Peterson had a great 2024 season for the New York Mets, and he will look to have another big season. Peterson went 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 21 starts last season.

Must-Watch Hitters

Miami

Second baseman Otto Lopez is having a nice season at the plate for the Miami Marlins as he has one home run and four RBIs through the first four games. There are some young hitters in the lineup for Miami, but they have gotten off to a solid start for the offense.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

New York

Juan Soto has already delivered at the plate for the New York Mets as he has belted a home run and batted .333 to begin the year. It's been a rough start for other players in the Mets lineup, but Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are proven veteran stars.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marlins vs Mets baseball betting odds

Monday, 3/31 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs Miami Marlins +155 +1.5 -110 O 8.5 -110 New York Mets -185 -1.5 -110 U 8.5 -110

Ad

Marlins vs Mets expert picks and game prediction

The New York Mets might have struggled to beat the Houston Astros, but that won't be the case in this series. New York is the betting favorite for a reason, and this will be a chance for that offense to get things going against the Marlins.

Look for Juan Soto to have another big day at the plate for the Mets, and their pitching staff will do the job once again.

Ad

Run Line: New York Mets -1.5 -110

Total Runs: Under 8.5 -110

Prediction: New York Mets win 5-2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback