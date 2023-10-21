Things got heated between Adolis Garcia, Bryan Abreu, and Martin Maldonado in Game 5 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. The benches cleared late in the game after Abreu plunked Garcia.

Garcia, who homered earlier in the game, took exception to the hit-by-pitch and immediately turned to Maldonado afterward. The two exchanged words, and the home plate umpire had to hold back Garcia.

This led to players from both sides coming onto the field in typical baseball fashion. After a few minutes of shoving, Houston manager Dusty Baker, Bryan Abreu, and Adolis Garcia were all ejected.

"The worst thing he did was wake up the Houston Astros," said Maldonado.

After the game, Martin Maldonado explained to the FOX broadcast crew that Garcia woke the Astros up. Shortly after the incident, Jose Altuve hit a monster go-ahead three-run home run to put Houston back on top.

Houston would hold onto that lead, win the game 5-4, and take the series lead 3-2. This series has been a weird one, as home-field advantage does not seem to be much of an advantage. The Rangers took both games at Minute Maid to open up the series, and the Astros have taken the last three at Globe Life Field.

All eyes will be on Adolis Garcia and Martin Maldonado in Game 6

After a hot start from the Texas Rangers, they now have their backs against the wall after losing on Friday. One more loss would end their magical run this season and have the front office looking into the 2024 season.

All the attention will be on Martin Maldonado and Adolis Garcia in Game 6. Given how Game 5 ended, it would not be surprising to see another such incident to follow up.

Texas must come out hot on Sunday in Game 6. The Astros offense has woken up, and it does not look like they will be slowing down for the remainder of the series.

This puts immense pressure not only on the Rangers' offense but the pitching staff as well. Pitching coach Mike Maddux will have a tough time slowing down the red-hot Astros' bats.

Pitching matchups have yet to be announced and will likely be announced on Saturday or prior to the game on Sunday. Neither manager wants to tip their hand too early and give the opposing team to get ready.