Martin Maldonado Free Agency Update: White Sox sign former Astros catcher on 1-year deal

Late on Tuesday, it was reported that the Chicago White Sox had acquired veteran catcher Martin Maldonado. The two sides agreed on a one-year deal with an option for the 2025 season.

Maldonado is a great addition for the Sox as Yasmani Grandal is a free agent that the team is unlikely to re-sign.

Maldonado is heading into his 14th year in the big leagues. During that time, he has hit .207/.282/.349 with 111 home runs and 361 RBIs. He had spent the last four-and-a-half seasons with the Houston Astros before reaching free agency this winter.

The writing was on the wall for Martin Maldonado when it came to his time in Houston. The Astros signed Victor Caratini to a two-year deal, causing Maldonado to look for a new place to play for the 2024 season.

Martin Maldonado will see a familiar face after agreeing to a deal with the White Sox

When Martin Maldonado lands in Chicago and gets acquainted with his new teammates, he will see a familiar face in Korey Lee. Lee made his debut during the 2022 season with the Houston Astros.

However, last season, Lee was traded to the White Sox for reliever Kendall Graveman. The Sox were in the middle of a firesale last year, one of the most disappointing teams during the 2023 season.

With Lee still developing, Maldonado will likely handle most of the catching duties for the 2024 season. However, the staff will want to keep a close eye on Maldonado. He is typically one of the better defensive catchers in the game, but that was not the case last season.

