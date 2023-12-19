Martin Perez Contract: World Series winner agrees $8,000,000 deal with Pirates as Rangers' rotation worry deepens

Texas Rangers veteran pitcher Martin Perez has left the club for a second time in his career after signing a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates after entering free agency. The 32-year-old lefty spent the majority of his career with the Rangers but will be moving on for the second time after winning the World Series last year. The Pirates were in desperate need of reinforcements in their bullpen and the experienced Perez will be a valuable addition for them in the next MLB season.

Martin Perez signed with the Texas Rangers for $580,000 back in 2007 as an undrafted free agent and went on to make his MLB debut for them in 2012 after rising through the minor leagues. He spent the next seven seasons as a part of the Rangers starting rotation before going on to spend a year with the Minnesota Twins and two more with the Boston Red Sox.

Perez then returned to the Rangers in 2022 and had the best season of his MLB career, making the All-Star team for the first time. He ended the season 12-8, with a 2.89 ERA in 32 starts. He struggled as part of the starting rotation in the early months of the 2023 season but picked up his numbers after being moved to the bullpen, from where he played his role in the Word Series. MLB Insider Jon Heyman reported that Perez's contract with the Pirates is for one year, worth $8 million:

Where does Martin Perez fit in with the Pittsburgh Pirates?

The Pittsburgh Pirates were in desperate need of depth in their rotation and have calmed their fans with the recent addition of veteran lefty Martin Perez. While the Pirates have several young arms in their starting rotation, the 32-year-old former All-Star and World Series winner makes a sensible addition to the side.

Despite having come out of the bullpen for the majority of the MLB season this year, Perez is expected to be among the starting rotation for the Pittsburgh side next year.

