"Martinez over Yordan? What a joke" - Fans question MLB The Show 24's top 5 power hitters following Feature Premiere

MLB The Show 24 is inching closer to its March 19 release date. The San Diego Studio-developed simulation video game will be available on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles like in previous versions.

MLB Network's Robert Flores was accompanied by well-established comedian The Kid Mero on Thursday for the game's ratings reveal. In the video, the duo discussed the top five power hitters in the game, including New York Mets' Pete Alonso and New York Yankees' Aaron Judge.

Following Judge are Max Muncy, J.D. Martinez and Shohei Ohtani. All in all, fans can argue for each slugger being on this list.

However, some are questioning the list. Fans see several sluggers missing that they think should easily be on this list, like Houston Astros power hitter Yordan Alvarez.

"Really? Martinez over Yordan. What a joke," one fan posted.

"Matt Olson clears these frauds," another fan wrote.

Others cannot believe sluggers like Matt Olson or Juan Soto were excluded from this list. But this just shows how many great hitters are scattered across the league.

Checking out MLB The Show 24's ratings

MLB The Show 24's Cover Athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Image via Getty)

The Ratings Reveal Show gave fans a good understanding of what to expect from their favorite players when they load up the title. From players switching teams to new exciting rookies, there is much to be excited about.

For Yankees fans, Juan Sorto is one of the new faces in town. Gamers will enjoy playing with him as he is one of the most disciplined hitters in the game. At launch, he will be a 90 overall, with 91 power against RHP and 88 against LHP.

Gunnar Henderson will see a bump in his Live Series card at launch. After winning Rookie of the Year last season, he will start the year as an 87 overall with 80 speed.

For Reds fans, they will instantly want to play with Elly De La Cruz, and nobody can blame them. He will be a 79 at launch; however, he will have 99 speed.

There will not be much for gamers who want to play with MLB The Show 24's 99 overalls at launch. Aaron Judge, Mike Trout and Jacob deGrom will all be 99s when the game releases. More are to be expected later on down the road.

This game is shaping up to be a fun one, and baseball fans will not want to miss out.

